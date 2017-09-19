Obituary: Robert Dwight Eagle 1929-2017

Robert Dwight Eagle, 87 of Rimrock, passed away on September 12, 2017 in Clarkdale. He was born on September 19, 1929 in Miami, OK to Grant and Edith Eagle.

Bob attended Capitol Hill High School from 1943-1947 and Central State College of OK from 1952-1956. Robert served his country during the Korean War as Staff Sergeant in the Air Force.

Bob worked for Glen Advertising from 1956-1975. He enjoyed woodworking, rock arts and crafts, hiking, fishing, being outdoors, barbeques and spending time with family and grandchildren.

Bob was an exceedingly lucky guy – in love, in family, at cards, in health and in his appreciation for the Arizona outdoors. He will be dearly missed but we are happy that he is in a better place.

Bob is survived by his wife from 1953 to now, Alice; sons Robert, Stewart, Dan and Phil; daughter Susan Frye; grandchildren Scott, Mike, Jeremy, Chris, Stephanie, Brad and Kaeley and 9 great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned.

Contributions may be made in his name to the Cottonwood Veterans Administration, 501 S. Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326

An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.