Teen flown to hospital after skateboard accident

COTTONWOOD – A 17-year-old boy was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center Tuesday morning after falling off a skateboard in the 4500 block of Mustang Drive in Verde Village.

Around 11:15 a.m., the Verde Valley Fire District responded to a call regarding a head injury.

Arriving crews found the disoriented teenager in the middle of the street, according to a news release from VVFD. His head injury was the result of falling off a skateboard.

He was assessed and stabilized on scene, then transported to Verde Valley Medical Center where he was then transported by Guardian Air Medical Helicopter to Flagstaff Medical Center for further treatment.



The patient was not wearing a helmet, according to the release.



“This type of injury can be reduced, if not prevented by wearing a helmet. The Verde Valley Fire District strongly encourages all to stay safe while wearing proper protective gear required for your activities,” said Fire Chief Nazih Hazime.