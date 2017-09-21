Camp Verde cross country turns in solid effort at Apache Junction

Wednesday at Apache Junction, on the boys side, Logan Pratt ran his best time ever with a 23:26 in 38th place. Dominic Pittman ran 21:09 and finished in 17th place; the time his best of the season by more than a minute. Laddie Willis ran - into a cactus! He hit a low lying one and got several needles his foot! Needless to say, his race was over. This is one of the hazards of running in the desert.

Claudia Escobedo ran her first race of the season and finished in 12th place with a time of 28:34. Hope Ontiveros was behind her in 13th with a 29:38. Both young ladies ran together for the first two miles of the race which was good to see as this makes the racing easier. Having a teammate right next to you helps in achieving a good result.

The race day was terrific, finally under 105 degrees in the valley. Apache Junction was also a nice change from the golf course and parks we have run. It was at Prospector Park and consisted of dirt trails, some grass, and sandy washes. It is the most challenging course to date and to have best times on the most challenging course is an excellent indicator of the progress the athletes are making.

Another nice aspect was the size of the meet. Apache Junction was host for six teams in a low-key meet, which enabled us to practice some racing tactics during the competition.

We run September 27 at Alhambra High School, then host the Invitational at Camp Verde on Saturday morning; first race at 8:30.

-Coach Mike O’Callahan