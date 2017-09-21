Cottonwood ready for National Night Out Oct. 3

COTTONWOOD – On Tuesday, Oct. 3, neighborhoods and citizens throughout the City of Cottonwood and the Verde Valley are being invited to join forces with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event.



From 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m., residents in neighborhoods throughout Cottonwood and across the nation are asked to lock their doors and turn on outside lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and police.

The Cottonwood Police Department will be hosting a variety of special events once again this year.



This year the City of Cottonwood Police Department and the National Night Out (NNO) Committee has put together an event that is free for the whole family including martial arts demonstrations; Taser deployment; SWAT and K9 demos; free hot dogs; hamburgers; popcorn; snow cones; soda and water and much more.

More than 30 businesses and organizations from Cottonwood and Yavapai County will be setting up displays and giving out free information promoting NNO and public safety for children and families, along with the Cottonwood Police Department display and demonstrations.



It is a night for America and residents of Cottonwood to stand together to promote awareness, safety and neighborhood unity.

NNO showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement in the fight to build a safe community. On NNO, police invite everyone in Cottonwood and surrounding areas to join them in giving crime and drugs a going away party.



About National Night Out

National Night Out (NNO), which is sponsored by the National Association of Town Watch (NATW) and co-sponsored locally by the City of Cottonwood Police Department will involve over 15,000 communities from all 50 states, US territories, Canadian cities, and military bases around the world.



In all, over 37 million people are expected to participate in “America’s night out against crime.” NNO 2017 is being supported nationally by ADT and Ring, and locally by many businesses and organizations from the Cottonwood area and Verde Valley. It is because of the local businesses and organizations’ donations that this event has become so successful each year; becoming the largest attended NNO event in Arizona for the past six years in a row.

NNO is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for and participation in local anticrime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police community partnerships’ and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. Last year, Cottonwood’s NNO was estimated to have more than 1,800 families and children in attendance. This year, Cottonwood police are anticipating over 2,000 participants, continuing to be the largest National Night Out event in Arizona.