Facts show city made right call on region water management

Welcome to another addition of “Just The Facts!” produced by the Cottonwood city manager’s office, to keep our citizens informed of facts within our community.

Water Facts

Fact: Do you know why the City of Cottonwood purchased the water companies in the area?

• To secure and protect water resources for the entire region

• To Improve fire suppression for the region

• To improve the old & decaying infrastructure

• To ensure the impending new arsenic water quality standards adopted by the EPA at the time would be met

Fact: The city’s annual pumping of groundwater has been reduced by about 30 percent since acquiring the private water companies.

Fact: A total of 47 additional fire hydrants have been installed inside and outside the city limits since acquiring the private water companies.

Fact: The city has installed 18 arsenic treatment systems since acquiring the private water companies and all water provided by the city for domestic, municipal and industrial uses meets safe drinking water standards set by the EPA, including arsenic.

Fact: More than 34,435 worn out, leaking and partially plugged pipes have been replaced with new pipe since acquiring the private water companies. Eighteen old and inefficient pumps have also been replaced with new efficient variable frequency drive pumps since acquiring the private water companies. These changes have reduced the lost and unaccounted for water in the water distribution system by more than 75 percent since acquiring the private water companies.

Fact: In March of 2001, 73 percent of the voters of Cottonwood agreed the city should purchase the water companies.

Fact: The city completed the purchase of five private water companies in 2004 and 2006.

Fact: The private water companies voluntarily sold their companies to the City of Cottonwood, driven largely by the impending new federal arsenic standard that was scheduled to go into effect in January, 2006. The projected costs at the time for each private water company to purchase and install arsenic treatment systems capable of meeting the new federal arsenic standard of 10 parts per billion, ranged from hundreds of thousands of dollars to more than $1 million. The private water companies did not have the financial capability or rate structure in place to take on the debt service to purchase the arsenic treatment systems to meet the new standards.

Fact: The city acquired the private water companies through the condemnation process. The use of the condemnation process to acquire the private water companies was recommended by one of the private water companies because of the tax benefits it provided to the owners of the private water companies. All of the private water companies ultimately concluded the condemnation process was the best course to pursue for the city to acquire their companies and as such the condemnation process utilized to acquire the companies was considered a “friendly condemnation.”

Fact: Regardless of whether the private companies or the city provided water services, the cost of service was going to increase because of the new arsenic standards imposed by the EPA in January, 2006.

Fact: The city charges differential service rates for water based on whether you live inside the city boundaries or outside the city boundaries. The reason for the higher costs outside the city limits is because it is more expensive to provide water services to areas outside the city for the following reasons:

• The meters in the village are primarily in small overgrown backyard easements which makes meter reading significantly more labor intensive.

• There are more small wells (14) outside the limits as opposed to larger wells inside the limits (9), and all require daily monitoring and regular maintenance regardless of size.

• The cost of moving water around is more expensive outside the city due to the terrain. Most movement of water inside the city is facilitated by gravity.

• There are 13 arsenic treatment systems outside the city limits as opposed to five arsenic treatment systems inside the city boundaries. Each of these systems require regular maintenance.

• There used to be significantly more leak repairs, outside the city limits, until the city invested significant capital to purchase and install new pumps and variable speed controllers in the village, which has reduced the pressure variations and its associated water hammering and ultimately the significant number of leaks.

• The city purchased the Quail Canyon Water system primarily to improve water service to Verde Village #6 & #7. The final cost to install the water lines from the Quail Canyon system to Verde Village #6 & #7 was more than $1M.

• All five of the water companies purchased by the city had a different water rate.

Fact: No person, city or town has a groundwater right in the Verde Valley. The only water rights that exist in the Verde Valley are rights to the beneficial use of surface water. The largest and oldest holders to those rights are Salt River Project (SRP), the Yavapai Apache Nation and the ditch companies.

Fact: Since the late 1970s, the Superior Court has been attempting to adjudicate the water rights of all water users within the Gila River System and its sources, of which the Verde River is one. One of the purposes of the adjudication is to determine which if any groundwater is appropriable (subject to the adjudication) and then determine who has the right to the use of that groundwater, how much they can use and what is their priority date. The city is actively engaged and participating in that adjudication process to ensure our water sources and our future are protected.

Fact: The City of Cottonwood is one of many municipalities in the state that charge more to customers that live outside the city boundaries than to customers that live within the city boundaries.

- See chart above.