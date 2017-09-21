No conflict between murder suspect Levi Jones and attorney, case moves forward

CAMP VERDE – There is no conflict between Levi Douglas Jones and his lawyer after all.

Jones, 28, appeared in custody for a case management conference before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court.

State appointed attorney Tony Gonzales told the court he will not be withdrawing from the case, citing that there appears to be no conflict between him and any of Jones’ three cases.

As for setting trial dates, Jones’ newest case will involve interviewing more witnesses and will involve his codefendant’s lawyer, requiring more time.

The prosecuting attorney, Patti Wortman, hoped to schedule Jones’ trial for early 2018.



Jones is facing charges for one count of first-degree murder and several counts of disorderly conduct with a weapon in the 2016 Circle K shooting case that resulted in the death of a Camp Verde man. In addition to the original charges against Jones, Jill Buckley, 29, was charged with hindering prosecution in the first degree, two counts of endangerment, and possession of dangerous drugs.

This year, Jones was charged with several counts of intimidating a witness and promoting prison contraband. According to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn, between May and June, Jones conspired to commit first-degree murder of his co-defendant while in the custody at the Camp Verde Detention Center.

Jones was also charged with attempting to smuggle methamphetamine into the detention center with the help of 45-year-old Cher Loken of Mesa.

Jones’ next court date is Dec. 4, during which the prosecution hopes to schedule trial dates. Jones is held without bond.