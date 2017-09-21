What's Happening: Sept. 22, 2017

Free bird walks at Montezuma Well, Tuzigoot National Monument

Beginning in October of 2017 and continuing through April of 2018, Montezuma Well and Tuzigoot National Monument will be hosting bird walks.

On the first and third Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Montezuma Well. Each walk will begin at the Montezuma Well Picnic area.

On the second and fourth Saturdays of each month, walks will take place from 9-11 am at Tuzigoot National Monument. Each walk will begin at the Tuzigoot Visitor Center parking lot. No bird walks will be scheduled for November 25th nor December 23rd due to the holidays.

Participants are encouraged to bring water, binoculars, a hat, and to wear comfortable shoes for walking. The trails can be steep, rocky and uneven.

Montezuma Well is located at 5525 Beaver Creek Road, Rimrock, AZ 86335. For further information, call 928-567-3322, extension zero, visit www.nps.gov/moca or follow us at www.facebook.com/MontezumaNPS.

Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-634-5564 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi. (Photo Courtesy of Maggie Lovett)

Free HIV screening offered

Beginning Oct. 12, free HIV Screening will be offered on Thursdays by appointment only at Yavapai County Community Health Center, located 51 Brian Mickelsen Pkwy., in Cottonwood. Results are available in 20 minutes.

To make an appointment, call 928-634-6860. The screenings are sponsored by Sponsored by Yavapai County Community Health Services and Northland Cares.

Colonel’s Daughter competition Sunday, Sept. 24 at 1:30 p.m. Fort Verde Parade Grounds

The competition for the selection of the Colonel’s Daughter is being held at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Fort Verde Parade Grounds. A panel of out-of-town judges will review the competition and select the 2017 Colonel’s Daughter based on horsemanship, poise and personality. Guests are welcome to attend. This is a two-hour event, and we recommend you bring a folding chair, water or other non-alcoholic refreshments.

New Theory on Montezuma Castle Abandonment

Tuesday, Sept. 25: The next free lecture by the Verde Valley Archaeology Center will feature Matthew Guebard, archaeologist for Montezuma Castle National Monument, who will describe new discoveries and Native American traditional knowledge of Montezuma Castle that suggests the site was not simply abandoned, as archaeologists have believed for more than 80 years. Instead, recent research shows that its final days were likely fraught with violent conflict and death. 6:30 pm. Cliff Castle Casino Lodge. vvarchcenter.org or 928-567-0066 for more information.

Give blood in Camp Verde

The next Camp Verde Community Blood Drive will be from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Oct. 13 at the Camp Verde Bashas’ parking lot, located at 650 Finnie Flat Road. United Blood Services will hold the blood drive in its Bloodmobile, found in the parking lot.

Contact Irene Peoble for more information at 928-567-9227. Or visit www.Bloodhero.com (Sponsor code: CampVerdeCommunity).

Newspaper seeks veteran stories, photos

The Verde Independent and Camp Verde Bugle newspapers are looking for photographs of Verde Valley veterans for inclusion in our Veteran’s Day special section, which will publish Friday Nov. 10, 2017.

Please email photographs to bhelm@verdenews.com as large-format, high resolution jpeg attachments.

In addition, please send a story up to 100 words in length describing your military service to our country. Information must include your name, branch of military service, rank, years of service, connection to the Verde Valley and a summary of your military service.

Or, if you would prefer to mail or drop off a copy of your photograph and story, please use the following address: Salute to Veterans, The Verde Independent, 116 S. Main St., Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



Photographs and information need to be delivered to the newspaper before Nov. 3.

Wool Felting class in Old Town Cottonwood

Wool Felting class Friday, Sept 29th @ Hart Gallery 1017 N. Main in Old Town Cottonwood. From noon to 2 pm. $20. for class and $5 for materials. Learn how to make fabulous wet-felt wool Bangles using raw wool and soap and water and elbow grease. Call 928-202-4551 to sign up. Class size limited to 12 people.

Public comment sought on design considerations for reconstruction of Mingus Avenue

The City of Cottonwood’s Engineering Department is seeking input from the public regarding design considerations for the reconstruction of Mingus Avenue between 8th and Main Streets. You may access the roadway alignment exhibit and public questionnaire on the City of Cottonwood website www.cottonwoodaz.gov. Please take some time to provide your input on how you would like to see the Mingus Avenue roadway corridor be developed. The deadline for completing this survey has been extended to Sept. 30.

Verde Valley Water Festival returns Oct. 5

The 10th annual Verde Valley Water Festival will take place at Dead Horse Ranch State Park on October 5th. Arizona Project WET partners with local governments, school districts and water providers to create an interactive learning experience for area fourth grade students and teachers. Here are some quotes from MUHS students who participated in last year’s festival as presenters:

“The Project WET event was by far the best thing I have done at this school in my four years here. This field trip was beneficial in many ways, such as practice for presentations/presenting, information gained, and being able to be part/help to the event.”

“The Project WET event was a once in a high school lifetime experience that was amazing. I loved how the 4th graders knew the answers and participated with the mini-project we had set up. They were just so full of ideas and enthusiastic.”

“The Project WET training expanded my knowledge of the water cycle and the importance of groundwater. The trip itself gave importance to learning these concepts for the sake of students younger and more impressionable than I. By actually teaching several groups of children, I furthered my own understanding of these concepts through repetition of demonstration.”

“The first day of training I felt a little nervous because I’ve never had to teach little kids before. I liked going through the training because it was a good learning opportunity to become a good mentor. The training also refreshed my knowledge of the watershed and I think I’m pretty much a pro when it comes to explains precipitation, evaporation, condensation, and percolation.”

Last year’s festival served 457 students at no cost to the schools thanks to the generosity of our sponsors. Sponsoring the Water Festival is easy, beneficial and tax-deductible. If you would like to make a donation, please make checks payable to “Yavapai County Water Festival” and send them to the Board of Supervisors, 10 S. 6th Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326. If you would like to volunteer, please contact the Board of Supervisors’ office at (928) 639-8110.

Fourth annual Clarktoberfest on Main Street

Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 7th. This is the day the Clarkdale Downtown Business Alliance and Made in Clarkdale bring you our biggest and best party of the year. Join us from 2-9 pm for our Fourth Annual Clarktoberfest on Main Street in Historic Downtown Clarkdale. This event spans the street for two blocks of downtown and includes kid events in the park.

There will be food from Clarkdale restaurants, live music from three different bands, many different craft breweries represented along with the three wineries of Clarkdale. Main Street will be loaded with artists, arts & crafts, local businesses and community organizations, plus activities for all ages. The park will be the host of Dogtoberfest for our furry family dog members, too.

For more information on the event, to sign up as a volunteer or to print your vendor application please visit www.clarktoberfestaz.com or Facebook/Historic Downtown Clarkdale.

‘Great Escape’ artist coming to Cottonwood

Brazilian Jiu Jitsu instructor Steve Austin is coming to the Verde Valley, October 7th. Called the “Great Escape” artist for his uncanny ability to escape Jiu Jitsu holds on the mat, Austin has overcome great adversity in his life from a young age. He became involved with martial arts early in life due to bullying he received because of his handicap: a hip disease called Legg-Perthes. Austin spent years of his childhood having surgeries and wore braces on his legs. To this day, Austin has severe nerve damage in his right leg, about 70 percent nerve loss.

Says Austin, “My entire academic journey was a constant battle to not only fit in, but defend myself from other kids making fun of me verbally and physically bullying me. At first I took it, and then over the years it started getting to me and I would finally start resorting to violence and getting into a lot of fights. So, being a fragile child already, I figured I really needed to learn to defend myself and started looking for a place to train.”

He will be leading seminars at the Verde Valley Brazilian Jiu Jitsu studio in Old Town Cottonwood and also giving an inspirational talk to the studio’s younger students. H

Carnival coming to Camp Verde for Fort Verde Days

Our annual carnival is coming to town for Ft. Verde Days, October 13th, 14th, and 15th. You can now purchase your tickets online at campverdepromotions.org and use your credit card. They will also be available on September 25th at Bashas’ and Camp Verde Feed Stores for CASH ONLY. Buy early and avoid the last minute rush.

International Blues Competition returns to Clarkdale

The 3rd annual International Blues Competition (IBC) which will be held in Clarkdale, on Saturday, October 14, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. This free event, open to the public, will feature 12 acts, 6 bands and 6 solo/duo acts all competing for the right to represent Northern Arizona in the 2018 Blues Foundation IBC, held in Memphis between January 16th through the 20th. The Blues Foundation IBC hosts the winners of each of 125 Blues Foundation affiliates for both bands and solo/duo acts (yes roughly 250 acts all competing in one week).

Acts are scored by a panel of judges on five separate criteria including Blues Content, Originality, Vocal Skills, Musicianship, and Stage Presence. NAZBA winners receive $1000 (band) and $350 (solo/duo) toward expenses in order to compete in Memphis. Last year, NAZBA’s band winner went on to make the semi-final round, finishing in the the top 40 bands from around the US and 20 other countries!

This year, we hope to send two acts also capable of making it into at least the semi-final round of the competition.

Fort Verde Days to feature salsa contest

Camp Verde Promotions will be sponsoring a Salsa Contest this year at Ft Verde Days. There will be two categories Hot or Regular. For those that want to enter the contest please bring enough for 100 small samples. We will furnish chips and little cups for samples. There will be cash prizes for the winners. The contest will take place in the Ramada, between 12-pm and 1- pm. Deliver samples to the Ramada between 10:30 am and 11:30 am. Please call 928-301-0922 to enter.

Cottonwood to host Open Meeting Law training

The City of Cottonwood will be hosting a free Open Meeting Law training through the Arizona Ombudsman’s Office. Danee Garone will be conducting training on the subject at 3:00 pm on September 27, 2017 at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Members of the public are welcome to attend. Please RSVP to Amanda Wilber at awilber@cottonwoodaz.gov or 928-340-2713 by September 25.

Free developmental screenings for preschool children

The Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District offers free developmental screenings for preschool children between the ages of 3 to 5 years, who live in the school district, and are not already receiving special education services or enrolled in Kindergarten. These screenings are typically held on a monthly basis and the screenings will check a child’s speech, motor, cognitive, adaptive, and social development. For an appointment, please call 938-634-7039, ext 4118. Our next screening date is Wednesday, October 4th, 2017.

Arizona Early Intervention Program also offers developmental screenings for children age birth to three years; for those appointments, please call 602-532-9960, or visit them online at www.azdes.gov/azeip.

Cottonwood-Oak Creek plans meeting for ​ administrators of private schools and parents of home-schooled children

The Cottonwood Oak-Creek School District will host a meeting for administrators of private schools and parents of home-schooled children on Wednesday, September 27th, 2017, at 9:00 a.m. at the District Office, located at 1 North Willard Street. This meeting will cover the types of services we offer and allocation of funding available to provide those services to students who are eligible for special education. For information and confirmation of your attendance, please call Student Support Services at 928-634-2288, x1124

Camp Verde Community Library to host Indie Author Day

Camp Verde Community Library is proud to announce that it will be participating in the annual Indie Author Day celebration by hosting an event on Saturday, October 14, that is free and open to the public. This event will offer 4 sessions, from 10 am to 2 pm, each starting on the hour:

10 am: Sharing stories jogged by historical artifacts

11 am: Author, Melissa Bowersock presents preserving and sharing family stories. Includes tips on how to get family members talking (especially with the holidays coming up), how to record them, then transcribe them

Noon: Indie author open mic with 5 minutes per reading and/or a chance to give a glimpse behind the scenes of the writing process

1 pm: Meet the indie authors, network, chat and browse the books

This event will be part of the second annual Indie Author Day event. Last year, nearly 300 libraries hosted thousands of authors across the United States and Canada. This year, high participation is expected again. This is an opportunity for the indie community to come together in the library to help local self-published and independent authors get discovered and for readers to find new books written by fellow community members. Beyond this annual event, the Indie Author Day community offers programming on the indieauthorday.com website to help libraries and authors stay connected throughout the year.

To learn more about Indie Author Day, visit www.indieauthorday.com

If you or someone you know is an indie author, please contact us prior to September 28th at 928-554-8391/8381 to find out how you can participate in this event.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information about this or any other program at the library, contact us at 928-554-8391.

Yavapai County Public Health Services seeks individuals to join Medical Reserve Corps

The Yavapai Community Public Health Services is seeking individuals who are interested in joining the Medical Reserve Corps (MRC). The Medical Reserve Corps is made up of medical and non-medical volunteers that assist in preparing for and responding to public health emergencies. The MRC may also be called upon to assist during the year with routine events such as: Public Health Outreach, Flu & Immunization clinics, Community Events, assisting with projects in the office. Volunteers must pass a background check and complete FEMA emergency management training. For more information, contact Linda Niles at 928-442-5487 or by email at linda.niles@yavapai.us.

Cottonwood Police Dept. hosts National Night Out

Cottonwood Police Department will host National Night Out Oct. 3 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Cottonwood Kids Park, located at 350 S. 12th St.

The event is free for the whole family. The evening will feature fun activities, along with hot dogs, hamburgers, soda, water, ice cream, popcorn, and snow cones.

Cottonwood hosting informational open house for Arts, Culture, Entertainment District

The City of Cottonwood will hold an informational open house on Sept. 25, 5-8 p.m., at the Cottonwood Recreation Center regarding the possible designation of an “Arts, Culture, & Entertainment District” in the area of North Main Street in Old Town from the boundary with Clarkdale to the intersection of South Main Street and SR 89A, no less than one-eighth of a mile in width.

The effect of an “Arts, Culture & Entertainment District” is that it allows the City Council, on a case by case basis, to grant an exemption from the distance restrictions for liquor establishments to locate such an establishment near a church or a public or private school.

The public is encourage to attend the informational open house and provide input regarding the proposed district.



For further information please contact Casey Rooney, Economic Development Director, at 928-340-2740.

Camp Verse Lions Club hosting Fort Verde Days Car Show

Hello car lovers. The Camp Verde Lions Club is putting on their Annual Fort Verde Days Car Show. Saturday, October 14th, 2017 at the Verde Plaza on Fain and Main Street, in the town of Camp Verde. All funds raised go to help children and adults with getting eye glasses and other eye care needs. Attached is the Flier and registration form for entering your vehicle. If you would like to register your car early for the show. You can mail in you registration form and entry fee to Camp Verde Lions Club- via fort Verde days car show at P.O. Box 653, Camp Verde, Az. 86322. If you have any question please email us at cvlionsclub1950@gmail.com or call 928-301-9331. We hope to see everyone there. Paul Estrada, Camp Verde Lions Club, President

Verde River Rockhounds meeting every second Thursday

Verde River Rockhounds meet every 2nd Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion, Calvary Way, Cottonwood. Guests welcome. Speakers, field trips, good people! http://www.verderiverrockhounds.com or find us on Facebook.

Sign Up For Toys for Tots Golf Classic

The 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe golf course on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Check in is at 7:30 a.m. (note time change) and tee off is at 8:30.

Cost is $85 and includes green fees, cart, lunch, promotion items, water and ice. Bring a $15 toy to get a free raffle ticket. More raffle tickets for sale and a silent auction with many wonderful items to bid on. Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new 2018 car for a designated par three hole. A hole-in-one there will win it. There are also fabulous prizes for a hole-in-one on other par threes.

The format is four-person step aside. I you do not have a full team, sign up anyway, and we will match you up.

Prizes are given for 1st place teams, longest drive, and closest to the pin.

Forms are available at the Verde Santa Fe golf course. For more information call (928) 963-6132 or see verdevalleytoysfortots@gmail.com

The website is cottonwood-az.toysfortots.org.

Early entries are appreciated as space is limited. Proceeds go to Christmas toys and parties for eligible children in the Verde Valley

Guided canoe paddle at Dead Horse State Park

To coincide with the annual Verde River Day, come and experience the wonders of the Verde River up-close Oct. 1 at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, 10th Street, Cottonwood. For those that are interested and experiencing first-hand floating down one of Arizona’s last perennial rivers, we will be guiding canoes down the Verde River for a unique perspective of the riparian habitat. Experienced paddlers will pilot every canoe or kayak so participants can sit back and enjoy the river’s surprises.

There will be two group floats one at 8 and one at 10:30 a.m. Arrive at Dead Horse Ranch State Park, Owl Loop Road day use area one-half hour before your scheduled trip. There’s always the chance of getting wet so participants should wear shoes and clothes that can take the water and get dirty. Shorts are recommended depending on weather. This trip is dependent upon the water flow. Weight limit - 250 pounds. Participants must be able to self-rescue in the event of a flip.

Cost is $15 per person and includes park entrance.

For registration visit www.verderivergreenway.org/guidedcanoe

For further information contact Laura Jones at (928) 451-6860.

Toastmasters Club meets in Cottonwood

Of all the fears that humans experience, public speaking tops the list. In an atmosphere of fun and friendship, the Cottonwood Toastmasters Club helps people overcome their fear and become confident speakers and leaders. It meets every Monday from noon to 1 p.m. at Cottonwood Village, 201 E. Mingus Ave., Cottonwood, and is open to people who not only want to improve their speaking skills, but to have fun doing it.

Sooner or later, many who do not consider themselves public speakers may be called upon to give a presentation. The Cottonwood Toastmasters Club goes beyond teaching the necessary skills to succeed in corporate and business settings. It also boosts confidence for people who wish they could tell a story, recite a joke, give a pitch, or speak spontaneously in front of a group. In the warm and friendly environment of the Club, participants practice becoming confident speakers. In the words of one member, “Toastmasters changed my life!”

Guests are welcome to attend as non-members for as long as they wish before joining. With a minimal financial commitment, members reap maximum results. For more information, contact Lou Rangel at (928) 300-4945.



Heroes needed at Verde Valley Humane Society

Do you have an hour or a few hours a week for some cuddle time? If so, the Verde Valley Humane Society needs volunteers to care for their wonderful kittens and cats.

Donating your time to be a cat socializer would have a positive and long-lasting effect on their well-being. Cats can be scared and stressed living in a shelter environment, and you would be helping them feel safe and relaxed. A cat that is more comfortable will exhibit their true character and has a much better chance of finding their forever home.

The VVHS cats would love to receive one-on-one attention, an abundance of TLC, and the opportunity to exercise and play. Volunteers can take the kitties to the play room; bring a blanket to sit on the cat room floor to cuddle and play; watch videos with them on a tablet; and read to them, as not only does it help with socialization, but also listening to our voice comforts and soothes them.



Available times for this vital and enjoyable role is between 10am and 5pm, Monday through Saturday, and 11am and 3pm on Sunday.



If you would like to join their team of dedicated volunteers and help make a huge difference in the lives of their kitties, you can either pick up a Volunteer Application (which includes their requirements) at the shelter, or you can print one out at verdevalleyhumane.org/volunteers.

If you have any questions, please contact their Volunteer Chair, Karla Horn, at 928.853.1251 or via email at karlahorn@msn.com.



The Verde Valley Humane Society is located at 1520 W. Mingus Avenue, Cottonwood. They are open from 10am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday. 928.634.7387.

-Michelle Lloyd, VVHS Board of Directors, PR Chair

Grasshopper Basketball registration open

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation announces that registration is open for another season of its highly popular youth Grasshopper Basketball Program. This program for boys and girls in 1st thru 4th grade is a fun way to learn basketball and teamwork. Co-ed teams of boys and girls, led by volunteer coaches, are grouped by grade level and practice one night per week and compete on Saturday mornings. The league is intended to allow kids to have fun, learn the fundamentals of basketball and develop teamwork. Lower baskets are used as well as smaller sized basketballs to make the game more enjoyable and successful for the kids. Last year over 100 kids had a great time playing basketball – you could be next!

Volunteer coaches are always needed for these teams. Coaching experience is not required, only the desire to help your kids and others have a good time. Without enough coaches this program is not possible. Parents interested in coaching should sign their kids up early and check the coaching box on the form.

Registration is only $40 per child and $35 for each additional child from the same family and includes a uniform jersey. Scholarships may be available to help those in need courtesy of the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde. Sign up is due by September 30th and teams will be assigned by Parks & Recreation. Sign-up forms will be available at the schools or the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street. Games are scheduled to start Saturday, October 21st and finish in early December.

For more information or to register come to Parks & Recreation at 395 S. Main St. or call (928)554-0829.

Call to local authors

The Cottonwood Public Library is looking for local published authors to participate in the 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 9 a.m. to noon during the Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. The Book Fair will bring together 35 local authors who will be selling and signing their books. Please contact Kyle Smith at 928-340-2782 or ksmith@cottonwoodaz.gov to register. There is a $25 registration fee and table reservations will not be confirmed until payment is received. The first thirty-five authors to respond will be registered. The deadline to register is Friday, September 15th.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Planning

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, October 31 this year from 5-7 pm. Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities. Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation. They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event. This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles? This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

Verde Valley Imagination Library celebrates growing enrollment

One year ago, all Rotary Clubs in the Verde Valley partnered to offer Dolly Parton’s amazingly popular Imagination Library to all children birth to five living in the Verde Valley. Now, 1340 preschoolers receive the gift of a beautiful new age appropriate book in their mailbox every month, up from 400 in July 2016.



For children enrolled in infancy, it is a free-gift of a 60-volume set of high quality books published by Penguin Random House and chosen by developmental specialists.



The first book will arrive at the home when babies are two months old. Parents need only to register their children, keep their addresses up-to-date and have fun reading and sharing the books with their youngsters.

The Verde Valley Imagination Library (VVIL) is a new nonprofit managing the expanded program. The Rotary Club of Sedona first brought the Imagination Library to Sedona children in 2012. The Beaver Creek community (Lake Montezuma, McGuireville, Rimrock) raised funds to include their children in 2015. In July 2016, a challenge grant from the Arizona Community Foundation of Sedona provided partial funding for the expansion to all children under five living in the Verde Valley, adding Camp Verde, Clarkdale, Cornville, Cottonwood, Jerome and Verde Village.



Parents may enroll their children online at: www.imaginationlibrary.com.

Fall Adult Co-Ed Volleyball Registration

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces registration for our Fall Co-Ed Volleyball season. The season will start September 24th in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street. Games will be played Sunday afternoons with the tournament finishing November 19th. This league has expanded rapidly thanks to effort of volunteers to assist with equipment set-up.

The post season tournament is a single elimination with tough competition. Some players have been honing their skills with open volleyball sessions at the Gym over the spring and summer. Contact Parks & Rec about open volleyball dates before the season. Registration cost is $175 per team and is due by September 15.

Gather your friends, form a team and have some fun. For more information contact Shawna Figy at Parks & Recreation (928)554-0829.

Christmas Craft Bazaar Vendor call

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation is accepting crafter registrations for our annual Christmas Craft Bazaar. This year’s bazaar will be held on Saturday December 9th from 10 am to 4 pm in the Community Center Gym on Hollamon Street. We are looking to showcase locally and regionally made quality products for this show. If you are a crafter of gifts or Christmas decorations don’t miss this opportunity to show off your talents. This is a chance for local residents and visitors alike to browse a selection of unique gift and decorating ideas.

The Town’s annual Parade of Lights will also be held that evening at 6 pm just outside the Gym. After the parade Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in the Gym to meet children and hear their Christmas wishes. Crafters will not be required to provide individual liability insurance.

Booth space is $25 per vendor with limited electric availability and includes two 8 foot tables in an L shape. Vendors can contact Camp Verde Parks & Recreation to apply or with questions at 395 S. Main St. or (928)554-0829 or Shawna.figy@campverde.az.gov.

Northern Arizona Rock, Roll and Ride – American Roots Festival

Steps to Recovery Homes is holding its second Rock, Roll and Ride Benefit at The Collective Sedona on October 7. This year we are expanding our efforts and making it a Roots Music Festival. The event will start with a clean and sober motorcycle run in the morning and follow with 5 or 6 bands playing. There will be exhibit booths and food available throughout the day.





We are looking for businesses and organizations to sponsor this event and get involved. The money raised will go to help with food, advertising, securing the facility and entertainment. Your sponsorship creates a win-win for all of us. Your business will be promoted in our advertising and at the event showing your support in creating a safer community for everyone and Steps to Recovery Homes will be able to continue providing a valuable resource in the community for individuals who otherwise would not be able to afford treatment for their addiction issues.

Addiction is a disease that affects our schools, neighborhoods, jobs and homes. 129 people a day die of an overdose. Many of these people can’t afford the treatment they need. Steps to Recovery Homes provides treatment at an affordable rate for people who would otherwise fall through the cracks.



Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website: http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application. If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.