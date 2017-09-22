Police seek missing man from Black Canyon City

BLACK CANYON CITY – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the whereabouts of 50-year-old Casey Nethercott who owns the Black Canyon Feed Store and resides in Black Canyon City.

According to a YCSO news release, Nethercott has been missing for approximately three weeks and left vehicles, a cell phone, and his wallet with bank cards behind. He is also diabetic and his medicine was found at his residence.

The report was originally filed Sept. 18 by a concerned friend, said YCSO. Neighbors in the area confirm Nethercott has not been seen for at least three weeks. Those who know him indicate this behavior is unusual because he will usually make plans known when leaving the area for an extended period.

Due to the suspicious nature of this incident, detectives have served search warrants at his business and home to assist in gathering further details such as phone and bank records and any writings that may provide clues to his disappearance, according to the release. Friends and associates are also being interviewed.

Nethercott’s information has been entered into a national data base as a missing/endangered person. Records show he is 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs about 240 pounds, is bald, and has blue eyes.

If anyone has information regarding Nethercott’s whereabouts, please contact the Sheriff’s Office immediately at 928-771-3260 or Yavapai Silent Witness at 1800-932-3232. Refer to case number 17-033530.

