Obituary: Sheila Kathleen Barrett Barne 1928-2017

Our Loving Mother, Sheila Kathleen Barrett Barnes of Cottonwood passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 16, 2017. She was surrounded by her family that loved her.



Sheila was born on February 19, 1928 to William and Julia Williams in Williams, Arizona.



She attended school in Williams, AZ and moved to Cottonwood in 1967.

She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a care giver and a homemaker. Sheila loved her family, her children, and her grandchildren; they were all cherished by her.



She was preceded in death by her husband Leo Howard Barnes, a daughter Amy Barnes, and son James Barnes (Bimbo), and stepson Larry Joe Barnes. She is survived by her seven children, Judy Johnson, Fred Barnes (Jill), Willie Barnes, Kathy Helgeson (Dennis), Earl Barnes, Debbie Hughes (Tom) and Kelly Barnes. Three stepchildren Wiley Barnes (Billie), Ken (Chuck) Barnes (Betty), and Anita (Susie) Acuna, 19 grandchildren, 37 great grandchildren, and 23 great-great grandchildren.



Private graveside services will be held in Williams, Arizona. An online guest book is available at www.buelerfuneralhome.com