Audition call for community Christmas musical

Christmas already? Yes! Open auditions for The Perfect Tree will be held at 1:30 pm Sunday, Oct. 1 at Historic Wayside Bible Chapel, 401 N SR 89A, Uptown Sedona 86336. Free parking is available behind the church by following the City of Sedona parking signs up Apple Road to Mountain View. Rehearsals are primarily on Sunday afternoons, and performances will be indoors at Wayside Bible Chapel, on Dec. 8, 9 & 10, 2017.

This is an original Community Christmas Musical, presented by Potter’s Hand Productions, and performed by a cast from across northern Arizona. This Christmas production is a multi-denominational Free Community Event. Potter’s Hand is looking for actors, soloists, and ensemble singers of all ages, to audition with their own choice of reading and to sing any song. The main characters to be cast are Parent (s), Child(ren), and The Carolers, including men, women, and families of all ages. Please see the website for the full rehearsal schedule.

The storyline of The Perfect Tree follows a child who is looking for just the right Christmas tree. However, along the way, the child discovers much more about the tree that he or she is looking for. The script includes modern day scenes, plus a traditional Nativity scene. The message of The Perfect Tree is of finding what we are all looking for, and discovering it was there all along. This family-friendly production incorporates many well-known Christmas carols, plus a selection of original music and songs also.

Potter’s Hand Productions began in Sedona in 2004 with professional performances of the musical Godspell at the now Sedona Performing Arts Center. That initial event was a benefit, with proceeds given to a local graduate who had been paralyzed in a home invasion. Following that production, Potter’s Hand expanded to four major musical productions each year, held throughout the years outdoors in Tlaquepaque, at the former Tequa Marketplace, at Historic Wayside Bible Chapel, and a Youth Theatre on the streets of Uptown Sedona. Potter’s Hand Productions currently produces two major musical productions each year, with one in the spring and a holiday musical at Christmas. Since 2012, all musical events have been original productions, written and directed by a local Sedona resident, and supported by a team of professional costumers, audio specialists, set and prop managers, and lighting technicians.

Potter’s Hand Productions is Sedona’s Christian Community Theatre, now in its 14th year of «Bringing God’s Word to life, to encourage the faithful and reach the world for Jesus Christ.” Participants from all beliefs are welcome to join as part of the cast and crew of The Perfect Tree.

For more information, please see www.PottersHandProductions.com.