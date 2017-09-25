Canned Sedona cooking up a feast for good cause

Canned Sedona is a cooking competition inspired by Chopped, a popular show on the Food Network.

Tracey Shadley, owner of Organize A - Z and Heidi Benson owner of Priya Pilates are big fans of the show and wondered how they could create a similar event that would benefit the Sedona community. Canned Sedona was born of this inspiration.

The “blanket” charity (where the term “Canned” came from) is the Sedona Community Food Bank. As part of the entrance fee, all attendees are asked to bring a canned food item to donate. The competing chefs represent four other charities supporting the Verde Valley. These charities change every year.

Four other charities are represented by the 4 competitors. These charities benefit from your entrance fee donation. Tickets are $15 in advance on line or $20 at the door ($40/$50 for VIP Lounge). When buying a ticket, spectators choose which charity they want to support or which chef they want to win.

This year the charities are:

• Pets Return Home

• The Sedona Area Homeless Alliance

• The Verde Valley Sinfonietta

• Northern Arizona Restorative Justice

The chefs have no idea what they will be cooking. The basket ingredients are revealed at the start of the event and they will be given money (donated by Whole Foods) to go shopping.

When the competition starts they have a specific amount of time to finish their first dish to present to the judges for tasting.

The dishes are judged on Taste, Presentation and Creativity. The judges this year are Chef Ron Moler, Chef Jet Foley and Chef Jen Jackson. Only two competitors will move on to the second round where they will have a new set of ingredients to cook and impress the judges with.

One will win the title of Canned Sedona Champion.

The chefs are competing for fun, bragging rights and go home with a big basket of amazing gifts donated by local businesses.

The competition is action-packed and a lot of fun. As the chefs hurry to create their dishes, there are door prizes,as well as amazing raffle and silent auction prizes to help raise even more money for the charities! There will be wine and beer available and Oak Creek Brewery will be on site with food.

Oct. 1 from 3-6 p.m. at Tlaqupaque 336 AZ 179 Sedona.

For tickets on line $15: http://www.cannedsedona.com/tickets -- donations.html they will also be available at the door for $20

For more information: www.cannedsedona.com or Tracey Shadley 928-399-9369