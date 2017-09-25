HARDCOVER FICTION

Enemy of the State, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

Y Is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton

Little Fires Everywhere- Debut, Celeste Ng

The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye- Debut, David Lagercrantz

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

What Happened- Debut, Hillary Rodham Clinton

Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone- Debut, Brene Brown

The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History- Debut, Katy Tur

Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

Why Buddhism Is True, Robert Wright

Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight, Little Brown