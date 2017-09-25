Kudos logo

Originally Published: September 25, 2017 1:33 p.m.
HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. A Legacy of Spies, John le Carré

  2. A Column of Fire- Debut, Ken Follett

  3. The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye- Debut, David Lagercrantz

  4. Little Fires Everywhere- Debut, Celeste Ng

  5. My Absolute Darling, Gabriel Tallent

  6. Glass Houses, Louise Penny

  7. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  8. Y Is for Yesterday, Sue Grafton

  9. Camino Island, John Grisham

  10. Enemy of the State, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. What Happened- Debut, Hillary Rodham Clinton

  2. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  3. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone- Debut, Brene Brown

  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  5. Unbelievable: My Front-Row Seat to the Craziest Campaign in American History- Debut, Katy Tur

  6. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  7. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  8. Why Buddhism Is True, Robert Wright

  9. Get Your Sh*t Together, Sarah Knight, Little Brown

  10. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. It- Debut, Stephen King

  2. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  3. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  4. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  5. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  6. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  7. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena

  8. Behind Closed Doors, B.A. Paris

  9. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty

  10. The Trespasser, Tana French

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. Being Mortal, Atul Gawande

  2. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls

  3. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  4. Rogue Heroes, Ben Macintyre

  5. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  6. On Trails, Robert Moor

  7. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence

  8. Born to Run- Debut, Bruce Springsteen

  9. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger

  10. The Girl With the Lower Back Tattoo, Amy Schumer

MASS MARKET

  1. The Whistler, John Grisham

  2. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin

  3. American Assassin, Vince Flynn

  4. The Gunslinger, Stephen King

  5. Turbo Twenty-Three, Janet Evanovich

  6. Night School, Lee Child

  7. The Seventh Plague, James Rollins

  8. 1984, George Orwell

  9. The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson

  10. The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle

  3. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  4. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  5. Laugh Out Loud, James Patterson, Chris Grabenstein, Jeff Ebbeler (Illus.)

  6. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks

  8. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

YOUNG ADULT

  1. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  2. Warcross- Debut, Marie Lu

  3. Everything, Everything (An Indies Introduce Title), Nicola Yoon

  4. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  5. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys

  6. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  7. The Giver, Lois Lowry

  8. Genuine Fraud, E. Lockhart

  9. They Both Die at the End, Adam Silvera

  10. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. Creepy Pair of Underwear!, Aaron Reynolds, Peter Brown (Illus.)

  2. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)

  3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  4. The Mermaid, Jan Brett

  5. Uni the Unicorn and the Dream Come True, Amy Krouse Rosenthal, Brigette Barrager (Illus.)

  6. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  7. Princesses Wear Pants- Debut, Savannah Guthrie, Allison Oppenheim, Eva Byrne (Illus.)

  8. Room on the Broom, Julia Donaldson, Axel Scheffler (Illus.)

  9. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  10. It Takes a Village: Picture Book Edition- Debut, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Marla Frazee (Illus.)