Multi-instrumentalist Gary Regina takes stage at Sound Bites Grill

Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona is looking forward to the return of Gary Regina. Gary moved from Northern Arizona to California a few years ago and has been missed in the local music scene.

Gary Regina has been a professional musician for over 30 years. As comfortable with straight-ahead jazz as he is with world beat, hip-hop, blues, swing, rock or funk, Gary’s abilities transcend many styles and genres, illustrating an incredible diversity of musical influences. He is well known for his looping and playing multiple instruments at one time.

Currently, Regina performs all over the United States and Australia, focusing on his multi-instrumental solo performance, which utilizes looping technology. Playing a wide variety of instruments (including woodwinds, ethnic flutes, saxophones, percussion, guitar, wind synthesizer and a drum machine),

Regina creates unique soundscapes of trip-hop, world and ambient music. Then, with incredible creativity (and a little help from technology), the trance-like rhythmical sounds gradually build, looping on top of each other, until you are sure there are ten musicians! Your ears will have a hard time reconciling what they hear with what your eyes see, he is a master looper, and he will make it sound like an entire orchestra… Amazing talent!

This week he has two performances in Sedona at Sound Bites Grill. Wednesday evening Sept. 27th he will be performing solo from 6-9 p.m. during Wineaux Wednesday -- a weekly wine tasting event at the restaurant. There is no cover for the evening music. If you partake in the wine tasting, there is a $12 charge for over a dozen wines.

Saturday, Sept. 30, Regina will perform with a band. He led his own original bands for 18 years, whose styles ranged from acid jazz and new age to world beat. A pioneer of the world beat movement from the late 70s, Gary continues to incorporate world rhythms and influences into his compositions today. Cover charge for the evening is $10 and reservations are suggested. The band is great to dance to as well.

In addition this week pianist, Phil Rossi will perform Thursday, Sept. 28, and Sunday, Oct 1, from 6-9pm on the baby grand piano. Phil Rossi is a versatile piano player whose mother Lillian was a musician and taught Phil the basics of the piano when he was eight years old.

He had been fortunate during his musical career to have worked with The Chairman of the Board Frank Sinatra Sr. and also with his son Frank Jr. and drummer Buddy Rich to name a few.

In the 60’s Phil put together a rock group and performed all over the U.S. well into the late 70’s at which point he returned to doing a single and playing songs from the 40’s 50’s 60’s and up to the present. He has lived in Chicago most of his life, Florida and now resides in beautiful Sedona.



His music will take you back in time (from Cole Porter, the Gershwin’s, up to Billy Joel) creating memories of long ago. There is no cover for Phil’s performances.

Friday Night Sept 29th the Darius Lux trio will perform from 7-10pm. Singer/songwriter and music producer Darius performs with Eddie Barattini and Troy Perkins. The band is soulful/reggae/pop that is danceable. Cover charge is $10 for the evening and reservations are suggested.

Sound Bites Grill a music themed restaurant located at the Hyatt Pinon Pointe Shops, 101 N State Rte 89A, Sedona. Hours of operation are Sun-Thurs 11:30a until 9pm and on Fri and Sat 11:30am to 10pm.

For more information call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com