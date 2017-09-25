New Music this week

Shania Twain – Now

Mercury Nashville

NOW, the first studio album for Shania in nearly 15 years, will be offered as both a 16-track deluxe and a 12-track standard album, both feature Shania’s current single, Life’s About To Get Good, playing on country radio now.

All songs on NOW were written solely by Shania, who also served as co-producer on the project. Shania worked with four producers across the 16 tracks including Matthew Koma, Ron Aniello, Jake Gosling and Jacquire King.

Tracks include: Swingin’ With My Eyes Closed, Home Now, Light Of My Life, Poor Me, Who’s Gonna Be Your Girl, More Fun, I’m Alright, Let’s Kiss And Make Up, Where Do You Think You’re Going, Roll Me On The River, We Got Something They Don’t, Because Of You, You Can’t Buy Love, Life’s About To Get Good, Soldier, All In All.

David Crosby – Sky Trails

BMG Records

Musical Icon David Crosby releases “Sky Trails,” his newest album. This project contains new material co-written with friends Michael McDonald and Joni Mitchell.

Two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer and co-founder of the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash, Crosby, is heading out on tour in Nov/Dec.

Joining him will be five exceptionally talented musical friends: James Raymond on keys, Mai Agan on bass, Steve DiStanislao on drums, Jeff Pevar on guitar and Michelle Willis on keyboards and vocals.

Tracks include: She’s Got To Be Somewhere, Sky Trails, Sell Me A Diamond, Before Tomorrow Falls On Love, Here It’s Almost Sunset, Capitol, Amelia, Somebody Home, Curved Air, Home Free.

Primus – The Desaturating Seven

ATO Records

Primus are excited to announce their ninth studio album The Desaturating Seven. This is the band’s first studio album of original material since 1995’s Tales From The Punchbowl with the classic Primus line-up of Les Claypool (vocals, bass), Larry LaLonde (guitar) and Tim Alexander (drums).

The Desaturating Seven is inspired by a 1970’s children’s book Claypool often read to his kids when they were growing up. The book tells a story of seven goblins one representing each color of the rainbow who simultaneously pull all of the color out of the world.

Tracks include: The Valley, The Seven, The Trek, The Scheme, The Dream, The Storm, The Ends?