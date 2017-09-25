Red Dot Studios grand opening this weekend

Sedona has a new studio in town. Red Dot Studios is “open all year” by appointment in uptown Sedona at 310 Manzanita Drive.

A Sept. 30, 3-6 p.m., grand opening is planned. Wine and appetizers will be served. Call for your personal tour. 928-282-4174.

This Studio includes various art forms: Jewelry design, painting, photography, painted clothing, custom neckwear, rawhide sculpture, and tribal art.

PASSPORT JEWELRY. Candace Copeland has been a jewelry designer for 25 years. Her pieces are collections of rare and exotic beads from around the world. Every necklace is One of a Kind. She works in large chunk coral, turquoise, amber, copal and other stones. She was a flight attendant for 31 years and collected many of her findings along the way and incorporates them into her artwork. Last year she went to Tahiti and collected a treasure trove of the famous Black Tahitian Pearls. She had created her own pendants in Precious Metal Clay. She has collected medallions from Tibet, Istanbul, Morocco, Greece, Nepal, Thailand, and in the USA. She is always on the search for a new inspiration. Her collection is infectious and collectible. They look like they came from a museum or perhaps an ancient tomb. Always a surprise to see what is new in the studio!

DRIZZLE is a new endeavor this year. Being inspired by Jackson Pollock, who did Dribble painting in 1947, she began doing her painted artwork on clothing. She paints shirts, jackets, tuxedos, jeans, skirts, shoes and neck ties. Bring her your favorite clothing item and let her create art on it. There are over 100 pieces of clothing on the racks to choose from.

TIE ONE ON TODAY is her line of custom neckwear. She finds vintage and designer ties in consignment shops and either beads them or throws paint on them. Each one is a small work of art and no two are ever alike. Great for galas, graduations, weddings, entertainers, business men and women, and anyone brave enough to be a little different. They are to be tied loosely around the neck, or waist or even on a hat as a fancy hatband. Let your imagination run wild. These are unisex wearable art.

RAWHIDE SCULPTURE. This art form is created using the hand tanned hide of deer and antelope. They are moulded to form intricate faces, angels, goddesses, buffalos, saxophones and anything that can stand up to have wet rawhide dropped over it for about a week. They are manipulated daily to insure detail. Once dried they are removed from the form and painted, feathered, or jeweled. A very unique form of artwork like no other.

PHOTO MAGIC. Candace has been taking pictures since she was 5 years old. Everything she sees is like a viewfinder of the eye. The world has been her pallet and the moments captured can be yours for a lifetime. She has recently began having them giclee’d onto canvas, and then hand paints or embellishes them with sand, shells, and other treasure from the earth. This incorporates both photography, painting, and three dimensional work.

THE JAZZ GREATS by Bob Copeland. Bob has been an artist since his college days where he and Dale Chihully went to school together. He took up painting, and his love of the Jazz Greats became his inspiration. He has done Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, Louie Armstrong, Gerry Mulligan, Big Pete, and more. He listens to their music, as he creates their portraits from small photos and album covers. You can here the music when you look at one of his paintings. He will do commission work and plans on doing some of Sedona’s musicians. Suzzanah Martin has been on his easel for a while.

PRIMAL SCENES. This collection of tribal art is from Papua New Guinea. In the early 80’s, Candace went down the rivers of PNG and personally collected 20,000 pounds of tribal art and brought it back to Los Angeles where she was living at the time. There she opened a gallery called Primal Scenes. She is working on a documentary about her adventures in that wild country and has lots of stories to share about the pieces she is currently selling.

This gallery of diversity is uniquely different. Come and enjoy the spirit of creation that lives in this studio. Bob and Candace look forward to sharing stories with you.