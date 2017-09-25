Sculptor Ken Rowe honored as Sedona Legacy Artist

It has been a big year for bronze wildlife sculptor and gallery owner Ken Rowe. In 2017, Ken celebrated his 30th anniversary sculpting, so it’s perfect timing that Sedona Arts Center has invited him to be part of its Sedona’s Legacy Artists: Still Creating exhibition and sale, which continues through October 13.

There will be an opening reception on September 27 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. and again on October 6 from 5 to 8 p.m. during the Sedona Gallery Association’s 1st Friday Gallery Tour.

The show takes place in SAC’s Special Exhibitions Gallery and includes 10 area artists each exhibiting five to seven works of art. Ken will showcase Art Walk (raven), Quiet Thunder (bison), A Lot of Bull (moose), Circle of Life (mountain lion cubs), Wading for Mom (bears) and The Patriarch (moose). He says it’s always a distinction to be acknowledged by SAC.

“Some of the artists who are being recognized at this show have been in Sedona far longer than I have, so it’s flattering to be among them,” says Ken. “To make a living in this town for so many years is no small feat, and of course Sedona Arts Center is near and dear to my heart, so this show is a tremendous honor.”

Ken, who took his first sculpting class at a community college in 1987, relocated to Sedona from Phoenix in 1995 to be closer to his mentor, sculptor Ken Payne. In 2010, he and his wife Monica opened Rowe Fine Art Gallery in Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village.

SAC’s first Sedona’s Legacy Artists show took place this summer as a way for SAC to celebrate its 60th anniversary. At that show, Rowe Fine Art Gallery’s Liam Herbert was one of two dozen artists to be recognized. Liam has been sculpting since he was 7 years old. He received formal training at the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Liam’s gold and silver jewelry and bronze sculptures are available through Rowe Fine Art Gallery.

Rowe Fine Art Gallery represents traditional and contemporary southwestern artists. The gallery, located under the bell tower in Patio de las Campanas at Tlaquepaque Arts & Crafts Village, is open daily, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, call 928-282-8877 or visit www.rowegallery.com.