Wdya’Got: Music, spoken word and comedy returns to Sedona Hub

Join us at the Hub in Thursday, Sept. 28, and Thursday, Oct. 12, at 7 p.m., for two more in the “Wdya’Got?” special performance series.

Once a month musicians and storytellers gather at the Hub to share new (or rarely heard) material in an informal setting where the focus is on the performer in an intimate personal space, followed by the Zenprov Comedy team creating a long-form improv based on what just happened.

On Sept. 28, the audience will be gob-smacked by the brilliance of guitarist Matt Lawrence, followed by some poetry and thoughts on (maybe) surrealism by Kate Hawkes.

Oct. 12, new music duo F Sharp - singer/song writer Cathy Ransom and musician Brian Mack - will bring you their unique brand of musical performance, followed by Constance Patrick’s poetry, short stories and ‘mini-scripts’.

Each of these performances become grist for Zenprov’s creative mill, as they jump in to connect notable bits of story and musical themes into a one-of-kind, long-form improvised theatrical performance.

On Sept. 28, Matt Lawrence will take the stage with guitar in hand. An experienced musician, he has a passion for rigorous exploration into new sounds. He brings a ‘flow’ sensibility to his music that, combined with hours and hours of practice, and a true passion for the form creates a moving and inspiring performance.

He says, “I wish to share the frequencies of my dreams, navigating through worlds of sound, to bring love’s precious wisdom into the here and now; where sound waves clear fear’s haunting dissonance, bringing us to presence.” Matt will incorporate guitar with a looper pedal and vocals, and possibly another instrument.

Kate Hawkes is known the Sedona community through her work with Red Earth Theatre and at the Hub. She is also an actress and poet who is delighted when the opportunity and time allows her to wear that hat. On the 28th, Kate will be offering up some of her surrealistic experiences through poetry and storytelling, pondering the joys and surprises of life lived close to the edge.

Zenprov has been making Sedona laugh and creating on the spur of the moment for years. Joining us on Thursday are the creative group-mind talents of Derek Dujardin, Shaerie Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Mary Carder, Betty Testa, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer and Tom Shoemaker. The audience laughs and gasps with recognition as Zenprov re-purposes the words and stories from the previous performers in a surprising ways to explore deeper truths, themes and threads of each of the artists.

Join the fun and share the energy as a series of creative, inventive, courageous performers share new work, new collaborations and ultimately new ‘takes’ with you. Ask the question – Wdya’Got? and then see what it is.

If You Go ...

What: Wdya’Got – Music/Spoken Word Performances and Improv

Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Rd)

When: Thursday Sept 28th, and October 12 at 7-8.30 pm (doors open at 6:45pm)

How Much: Suggested donation $5-$10

More Info: www.sedonahub.org