Ballroom dance class held Thursday evenings at OTCA

COTTONWOOD – Pamela Zahnzinger instructs a ballroom dance class in Cottonwood.

The ballroom dance class features different dance styles such as the Foxtrot; Waltz; Rumba; Cha-Cha; Ballroom Tango; Swing; and Country Western Dances.

This class meets every Thursday evening from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Old Town Center for the Arts, located 633 N. 5th St., Studio B. in Old Town Cottonwood. The dance class is $8 per person, and $16 for a couple.

There are many benefits to ballroom dancing. Dancing teaches men how to lead, and the women to follow their lead. Dancers also acquire rhythm, grace and technique. Ballroom has ingrained traditions built within it, such as honoring the gender roles of both men and women. Her experience has taught her that switching partners allows each dancer to learn their steps in a better manner. “The men become better leads and the women learn how to allow them to lead,” said Zahnzinger.

It is a nice social atmosphere for communication. Zahnzinger desires this class to contribute towards a community of dance rather than people just showing up to take their class. She sees that when the class participants arrive they talk and share with each other, and that is valuable to the class experience.

The instructor focuses on a warm and welcoming atmosphere. She encourages her dancers, speaks with a nice tone, reviews steps, and is consistent with her students. Zahnzinger has learned a lot from her experiences with teaching. She has seen dancers just doing the steps and would rather people feel the whole essence of the style. She wants dancers to adopt the physicality of a particular dance style along with their understanding of the forms.

Zahnzinger instructs dance and movement classes for children, teens, and adults throughout the Verde Valley.

“I love teaching all different ages,” she said.

Zahnzinger began dancing as a child. She performed for many years in a professional Contemporary Modern Dance Company. Upon leaving that company, she continued with her ballet training and expanded her repertoire as a jazz, tap, and hip hop dancer. Later she obtained her Bachelor of Arts at the University of New Mexico, with a minor in Native American studies.

She taught thirteen years at Yavapai College, instructing jazz, modern dance and ballroom dance. Zahnzinger continues to teach for the Cottonwood Parks and Recreation Department, various dance studios, and private boarding schools and elementary schools in the Verde Valley.

Being a certified yoga instructor allows her to work with senior adults in chair yoga classes.



She is experienced in directing, choreographing, and instructing dance and acting productions. These productions are a family affair. Her son, Ethan Zahnzinger, creates and produces the show’s DVDs, and her daughter Cassandra helps with the backstage workings, acting, dance, and musical support.

Zahnzinger feels a great sense of satisfaction instructing her students.

“To see people accomplish something for themselves and to see their personal satisfaction. That makes my heart feel good.”