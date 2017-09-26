Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission accepting applications for new members

The Cottonwood Youth Advisory Commission is a dynamic group of young leaders made up of students in eighth through twelfth grade. Members have the opportunity to plan and participate in a variety of projects and events, serve as youth advocates and work hand with the Cottonwood City Council, providing insight on issues they feel are most pressing for the youth of the Verde Valley. The commission is accepting applications for new members. Applications can be picked up and dropped off at the front desk of the Recreation Center located at 150 s 6th street in Cottonwood, AZ You can also contact Kirsten Hastings, Youth Programs Coordinator for the City of Cottonwood. 928.639.3200 ext 3211 or khastings@cottonwoodaz.gov.