Grand finale this week for Cottonwood’s ‘Music and the Market’

The Big Time was a great time last Thursday at the ‘Music and the Market’ in Old Town Cottonwood. The talented local band played some country/rockers from 5 p.m. to dark. This Thursday, again beginning at 5 p.m., is the last of this great free summer series sponsored by the Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department and will end with local legend Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe.
