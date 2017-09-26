Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
Grand finale this week for Cottonwood’s ‘Music and the Market’

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: September 26, 2017 12:53 p.m.

    • The Big Time was a great time last Thursday at the ‘Music and the Market’ in Old Town Cottonwood. The talented local band played some country/rockers from 5 p.m. to dark. This Thursday, again beginning at 5 p.m., is the last of this great free summer series sponsored by the Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department and will end with local legend Llory McDonald and Combo Deluxe.

