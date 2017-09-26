Local amateur radio operators conduct successful air, ground search for lost horse

SEDONA – Melody the horse was found and returned to her owner after a group of amateur radio operators conducted an air and ground search Sunday.

The group meets on the radio every morning at 7 a.m. in what is called the Knobby Knee Net. Most are members of the Verde Valley Amateur Radio Association (VVARA).

Sunday morning, Bill Burkett was the control operator in charge when he received a radio call from Greg LaCrosse.

He reported that he and a group of horse owners from Phoenix were camped at the Bell Trail trailhead near Sedona and that one of their horses, named Melody, had wandered away during the and was missing.

Bob Shipton called Jeff Upshaw and asked him to get on the radio and check into the net.

Burkett put LaCrosse in touch with Upshaw who is a professional cowboy who headed over to the trailhead.

Some of the Phoenix residents began searching on horseback while other VVARA members headed for the site.

Shipton and wife Jan drove to the trailhead to coordinate the search which continued into the afternoon without success.

A short time later, Mike Mladejovsky called and offered to use his Cessna Skylane in the search. Mladejovsky flew from his home at the Big Spring Airpark near Paulden to the Rimrock airport where he picked up Melody’s owner, Marcy, to begin an aerial search.

They took off and headed for the search area that had been determined by Shipton and they began crisscrossing the area.

After many passes over the rugged terrain, Marcy spotted Melody, and Mladejovsky radioed the location to the searchers on the ground.

Finally, after nearly ten hours, Upshaw and Kenny Westmoreland hiked and climbed onto a mesa and found Melody.

They then led Melody carefully down off the mesa as darkness approached.