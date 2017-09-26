Man falls 75 feet down embankment

VERDE VILLAGE – Verde Valley Fire District personnel rescued a 26-year-old man who was found 75 feet down a steep and rough embankment near a wash around 11 p.m. Monday.

VVFD responded to the rescue assignment for the man with an apparent broken leg near Washburn Bridge off of SR 260 at milepost 210.

Crews reached the patient and assessed his condition, which revealed lower extremity factures. He was treated, stabilized, and packaged in a Stokes basket and carried out to a waiting ambulance.



The man was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center. Assisting VVFD was Verde Valley Ambulance Company, Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, and Cottonwood Police Department.