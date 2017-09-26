Obituary: Leslie B. DeMille 1927-2017

Leslie B. DeMille, “The Artist”, passed on at Sedona, AZ on September 18, 2017 at age 90. Born April 24, 1927 in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada.

Les lived in Hamilton and Dundas, Ontario; Orange County, CA; and for the past 33 years in Sedona, AZ. Survivors include his daughter Dianne Lynne; his four sons; Leslie “Dan” (Sue), Malcolm (Janet), Richard “Rick” (Rachelle) and Mark (Michele); and his 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Les was preceded in death by his wife Helen Isobel Don DeMille (2001 at 73), his daughter Patricia Douglas DeMille (1953 at 3), and his parents Warren C DeMille and Nora Lillian DeMille, one brother, and four sisters.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 am, The Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona, AZ.

Interment will be at a later date in Dundas, Ontario, Canada. Relatives and friends are welcome at The Church of the Red Rocks, on Saturday, November 11 at 10:30 am.

Information provided by survivors.