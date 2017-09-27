Click for HOME DELIVERY SPECIAL
False alarm prompts temporary lockdown at Dr. Daniel Bright School

  • Originally Published: September 27, 2017 10:23 a.m.

    • COTTONWOOD -- Dr. Daniel Bright School in Verde Village was on temporary lockdown Wednesday morning following a phone call about a possible homicide, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

    There was no homicide, and the person who made the call was determined to be mentally ill, said D’Evelyn.

    “The mentally ill person was eventually located on 4th Street by Cottonwood PD,” said D’Evelyn.

    “All students are safe. That always comes first,” said Cottonwood-Oak Creek Superintendent Steve King.

