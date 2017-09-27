Hiker discovers body in Verde River

COTTONWOOD – Wednesday, Sept. 27, at about 8 a.m., Cottonwood police received a call from an individual reporting a body in the Verde River, according to a news release from Commander Gary Eisenga, Support Services Division of the Cottonwood Police Department.

The reporting person had been hiking along the Verde River near Dead Horse State Park when he discovered the body, the release stated.

Cottonwood police met the reporting person who led officers to the location of the body.

With the assistance of Cottonwood Fire Department personnel, the body was removed from the river. The investigation revealed the deceased person was a 74-year-old Cottonwood woman.

Next of kin notifications were made.

“The exact cause of death is still under investigation, however, it does not appear to be under suspicious circumstances,” Eisenga’s news release stated.







