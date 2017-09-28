Out of Africa welcomes new tiger cub: Zarah

CAMP VERDE -- Prayeri and Dean Harrison picked up Zarah, the five-and-a-half-months old tiger cub, from Bakersfield Calif. last Monday.

The Harrisons, owners at Out of Africa, thought her name fit and opted not to change it as she answers to it. The name means “Princess” in several languages.

Zarah was born April 17 at Walk on the Wild Side, an animal rescue facility in Canby, Ore.

The tiger cub is bottle-fed three bottles a day for as well as fed raw meats.



Out of Africa plans on getting a tiger companion for Zarah by the end of the year, with preference of a female and potentially another male in the future for breeding.

For now, she has Klondike and Avalanche, Great Pyrenees dogs, to keep her company. Not only do the dogs act as companions, they also socialize Zarah the way a mother tiger would.

Her favorite toy would be “ankles” said Prayeri Harrison, with a laugh. “She’s also pretty bonded with Klondike.”

Zarah is currently viewable to the public.

Totter the Otter

After being named ‘Totter’ by a contest winner, Totter has been doing well in her new home. While lately she’s particular about her food, she gobbles fish up when she sees what she likes.

Totter was picked up the by Salt River Project as a pup by the Arizona Canal in April. At only 4-weeks-old, her life was saved by the crew members. The Game and Fish Department rehabilitated her before her arrival to Out of Africa.

Unable to return to the wild, she is currently alone, but Prayeri Harrison, one of the owners at Out of Africa, hopes to change that soon.

The park held a raffle fundraiser to raise money to get Totter a larger enclosure – which will allow the park to get her a friend sometime in the near future, whether it be a rescue (like Totter) or a purchase from another wildlife park. Harrison says that otters do not do well alone and need socialization from other otters.

Totter became a social media phenomena when Out of Africa held a naming contest in June. The name “Totter” received seven nominations and was a staff favorite.

King Cobras Destiny and Galaxy

Destiny and Galaxy were found to be mating at Out of Africa in March – an almost unheard of feat for captive king cobra – but no nestings or eggs have been spotted. The two are fed approximately every ten days a (hand-stitched) sausage made of smaller snakes, insects and meat. The 14-foot male and 11-foot female cobras coincide peacefully and seem to enjoy each other’s company.

Pepe and Boo the African Spiked Tortoises (and former Jeromians)

Formerly Jerome residents, Pepe and Boo are currently settled with the African servals in a large fenced-off area. They had previously been in a smaller enclosure in which they ate all the greenery. They are currently estimated to weigh between 200 and 250 pounds and eat cast off produce.

The two enjoy the shade this time of year but come out during the cooler parts of the day to eat and roam the enclosure. The servals and tortoises get along.

The tortoises were donated by Jerome resident Kathleen Koerner in April. They had grown too large and she realized she could no longer provide the space they deserved, so she asked to park to take the tortoises in. Koerner had bought the tortoises 17 years ago, thinking they were female and would stay under 150 pounds.

Dean Harrison, the other owner of Out of Africa, says while the tortoises are about 20-years-old they are the size of 100-year-old tortoises.

Wolf pack additions Alaska and Guardian the teenage wolves

The pups are starting to look like adult wolves now, but are still a tad smaller than the rest of the pack. The two rescue wolves were DNA tested and found to be wolf hybrids, not full-blood wolves. Rescued from Arkansas, a breeder called and surrendered them as he was unable to care for the brothers.

The two were taken in by the rest of the pack right away and are enjoying the summer days playing in a shallow pool in their enclosure.

Mogie and Blue American the black bears & Li:Bi the mountain lion cub

Li:Bi, the mountain lion cub, is still frightened of people and has been moved to another enclosure away from people with more space. Mogie and Blue were moved to Li:Bi’s old space and are getting used to the enclosure.

Li:Bi is being monitored closely by keepers – she is most active at night.