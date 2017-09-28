Verde Heritage 1917-2017: 100 Year Celebration at The Surgeon's House in Jerome.

The owner of The Surgeon's House, Andrea Prince, has been hosting a Centennial Celebration all year. She has been collecting histories, anecdotes, stories, photographs and documents about residents and visitors in order to preserve the unique history of her home.

The land started out as a mining claim sandwiched between other mining claims and overlapping them to give it an jagged shape. Some work had been done on the claim before it was acquired by George W. Hull after he moved from Middle Verde to Jerome in 1887. The 1892 survey indicates there were 2 tunnels, a cut, a shaft, and a cut and shaft, plus a few buildings in what is now the middle of Jerome. The "wagon road to the smelter" crossed the length of the claim and led to the center of mining and commercial activity, now the site of the open pit. G. W. Hull was granted a land patent for 17.22 acres called the Maine on August 17, 1893. Mr. Hull began selling "surface rights" (the top 25 feet of land) and reserved the mineral rights below 25 feet long before the Jerome Plat for the town was recorded in Yavapai County. He reserved the highest part of the land for himself, called it "Hull Homestead Tract," and built his home there. George Hull retired in California and sold his property and assets during 1916.

The United Verde Copper Company purchased various Hull assets, including the "George W. Hull Homestead Tract" during 1916, owning it from 1916 until 1935. Their immediate plans were to build a new larger hospital (converting the old hospital into a boarding house for employees) and to build a residence for the Chief Surgeon. The Surgeon's House was built on the site of the old George Hull residence and the new United Verde Copper Company Hospital was built just south of the house.

Architect Arthur Rolland Kelly (1878-1959) designed about 500 homes and other buildings. He worked for the architectural firm of Greene and Greene, at Pasadena, before opening his own firm. He is known for designing buildings in the Spanish Colonial Revival style, but also designed buildings in the Tudor Revival and other styles. Arthur Kelly's buildings include: The Christie Hotel, Hollywood's first luxury hotel; the Arthur Letts, Jr., estate (now known as The Playboy Mansion), schools, the Bel-Air and the Wilshire Country Club. Work beginning during 1916, for the United Verde Copper Company, earned him one of his largest commissions. Among these buildings were a doctor's home (The Surgeons House), the hospital, apartments (United Verde Apartments), worker's homes (some built at Clarkdale), a church and a school. He also designed the Jerome Hotel for private businessmen. Joe Estep, an associate of Arthur Kelly, oversaw construction of The Surgeon's House and was involved in the daily construction of the neighboring hospital building.



Dr. and Mrs. Kaull were the first residents of The Surgeon's House in 1917. "A magnificent concrete residence for Dr. Kaull, just north of the hospital, was completed several months ago, and is already occupied by him." (Verde Copper News; Jerome; January 19, 1918.)

Dr. Kaull came to Jerome during 1899. When the new United Verde Copper Company Hospital was completed, it was the most complete institution of its kind in Arizona. It accommodated 100 patients, and treated 1,500 to 1,700 patients each month. Dr. Charles Winter Woods was assisted by Dr. Hart and Dr. Kaull, both recent arrivals in Jerome. Dr. Kaull secured offices in the Con O'Keefe Building on upper Main Street. (Jerome Reporter; December 28, 1899.)

During 1914, Dr. Kaull married a widow, Lillian E (Thorpe/Tharp) Lawrence Minahan. She and Dr. Minahan had been on the RMS Titanic when it sank. His last words to her and her sister were, "Be brave." Dr. Lee and Lillian Kaull lived in Jerome.

Dr. A. J. Murietta resigned as Chief Surgeon to move to Los Angeles during 1916, and was replaced by Dr. Lee Perry Kaull. (Journal; American Medical Association; May, 1916.) Dr. and Mrs. Kaull entertained in their Jerome homes and were involved in the community.

Dr. and Mrs. Kaull had occupied The Surgeon's House for less than 1 year before he entered the service of his country and Mrs. Kaull went to Los Angeles. "An indefinite leave of absence was granted to Dr. Kaull by the United Verde Copper Company. During his absence his Chief Assistant, Dr. A. C. Carlson, filled the position of Hospital Superintendent." (Weekly Journal-Miner; Prescott; June 19, 1918.)

Captain Lee P. Kaull was assigned to the District of Columbia and sent to Rockefeller Institute for instruction in the treatment of infected wounds, and on completion went to a base hospital at Camp Upton, Long Island, New York. (Health Sciences Library, University of Arizona, Special Collections.) After he was released from duty, Dr. Kaull returned to Jerome and resumed his duties as the Chief Surgeon. Except for his leave of absence for military service, Dr. Lee Perry Kaull was the Chief Surgeon from 1916 until 1921.

1921: "Change Hospital Chief: Dr. L. P. Kaull, for some years Chief Surgeon of the United Verde hospital at Jerome and one of the best-known medical men in the country, is soon to leave that work. He and Mrs. Kaull will make their home on the coast. Dr. A. C. Carlson, Assistant Surgeon, will succeed Dr. Kaull." (Weekly Journal-Miner; April 20, 1921.)

Lee Perry Kaull, of Los Angeles, graduate of the Kansas City (Mo.) Medical College, during 1898, age 51, died December 20, 1923, at the Ramona Hospital, San Bernardino, of an overdose of morphine, presumably self-administered. (Journal of the American Medical Association; 1924; 82 (2); pages 143-144.) He was buried with his family in Elmwood Cemetery at Beloit, Mitchell Co., Kansas.

Unverified information indicates that nurses have lived in The Surgeon's House. It is possible that a room or two may have been rented to them by people living in the house. Because of the shortage of housing in Jerome, The Surgeon's House may have been occupied by nurses or other people employed at the hospital during the time Dr. Kaull was involved with military service or after Dr. and Mrs. Kaull left Jerome in 1921. The family of Dr. A. C. Carlson may not have immediately occupied the house.

Dr. Arthur Charles Carlson attended the University of Michigan and the University of California Medical School. After graduating during 1910, he became a physician for work crews of the Santa Fe Railroad. He was with the crews laying rails into Clarkdale during 1911 and 1912. Dr. Carlson joined the medical staff of the United Verde Copper Company Hospital during August of 1912, with Dr. L. P. Kaull as his supervisor. During those early years, Dr. Carlson went on house calls to the "Gulch" and other places on horseback. A horse for him to ride was kept at the livery stable.

Dr. Carlson and his family may have lived in their own house, or may have lived in a house provided to them by the United Verde Copper Company. George W. Hull and his wife conveyed to Dr. A. C. Carlson, Lot 10, Block 1, Copper Chief Addition at Jerome, October 16, 1913. (Weekly Journal-Miner; October 22, 1913.) Charles W. Clark sold A. C. Carlson the north half of Lot 11, Block 1, for $250. on November 17, 1916. Charles W. Clark sold A. C. Carlson Lot 9 (except 27.5 feet), Block 1, for $500. on January 9, 1919. The home built on these lots above Clark Street was called the "Carlson House." (Maude Reese, a widow, sold this property to Dorothy L. Stickles on May 3, 1961.)

According to the 1915 Telephone Directory, Dr. A. C. Carlson resided on Magnolia Avenue (phone #1), near Dr. A. J. Murrieta, who also resided on Magnolia Avenue (phone #6).

The 1920 census lists Dr. Arthur C. Carlson, age 32, and his wife, Frances G. Carlson, age 30, living with their children: Frank J. Carlson, age 9; Arthur S. Carlson, age 6; and Mary L. Carlson, age 1.

As the Jerome Health Officer, Dr. Carlson's message was: "Clean up or close up." He was appointed after Dr. A. J. Murietta resigned during 1916, and served until 1920. He had the job of examining the prostitutes every 2 weeks (the number was estimated to be about 40) until prostitution was banned because soldiers were arriving to guard the mines and smelters.

Dr. Carlson was the Mayor of Jerome (1920-1922) and served on the Jerome City Council (1922-1924). Dr. Carlson was the Chief Surgeon and Hospital Superintendent from 1921 until 1945. The job kept him busy and he was often on call at night and during weekends.

During an epidemic, the family of Dr. Carlson went to California. After living in Beverly Hills, Frances Carlson did not want to live in Jerome again. The couple divorced when their youngest child was about 5 years old.

Maude Howell was a Physical Education teacher at Jerome. She said Jerome was a wonderful place to live and everyone wanted to live there. She met Dr. Carlson when he removed her tonsils. She married Dr. Carlson at Lordsburg, New Mexico, on January 31, 1928. Their first residence, called the "Perry Ling House," was sliding downhill and often had to be leveled. Due to the instability of the house, it was later demolished, and is now one of the vacant lots north of The Surgeon's House.

Just before Dr. and Maude Carlson moved into The Surgeon's House, they went to Los Angeles for a week and furnished the whole house at Barker Brothers. The drapes were heavy green brocade satin. Most of the furniture was a popular western craftsman style. The southwest décor included Navajo rugs, Indian pottery, and antiques.

The Carlson family included Frank, Arthur, and Mary Lou. Charles Howell Carlson was born on July 17, 1930 (on Maude's 25th birthday). There was always someone hired to help with the household chores.

Dr. and Mrs. Carlson liked to entertain in their home. Maude learned how to play cards. Frequent bridge parties sometimes had 8 or 10 tables. Refreshments included genuine bathtub gin, plum wine and pastries. Social activities helped Dr. Carlson forget the hard times and tragic things at the hospital, according to Maude.

The United Verde Copper Company was sold to the Phelps Dodge Corporation during February of 1935. The Surgeon's House, continued to be occupied by the family of Dr. A. C. Carlson.

Maude Carlson opened a dancing school in a room on the south end of the Clubhouse (formerly the hospital). She usually had 50 to 75 youngsters taking ballet or tap dancing. The children performed in several public programs at the High School.

Before 1942, Dr. Carlson had purchased a spring-fed ranch on Lower Oak Creek north of Cornville. Farming became his chief hobby. His farm produced apples, figs, plums, grapes, many vegetables and food for cattle. He also raised rare geese and ducks. The Carlson family moved to this ranch during 1945. Dr. Carlson helped found the clinic and worked at the Marcus J. Lawrence Memorial Hospital at Cottonwood.

Phelps Dodge Corporation provided, rented, or leased The Surgeon's House to their employees and others after 1945. Henry "Hank" F. and Coleen D. Bowen had the property and sometimes lived there from January 2, 1990, until August 5, 1992. The Surgeon's House had a Clark Street address, which was confusing. Mr. Bowen called the lane "Hill Street" so delivery people could find the house. The Surgeon's House became officially located at 100 Hill Street.

Phelps Dodge Corporation owned The Surgeon's House from February of 1935 until August 5, 1992, when it was acquired by Andrea Prince. The house showed years of neglect and needed extensive restoration. She was determined to return her home to its previous elegance and beauty. She began to plant the terraced yards with an abundance of flowers. Andrea Prince is the only owner-occupant and is the longest resident of the property.

The Surgeon's House Bed-and-Breakfast occupies the first and second floors with the office and private quarters located in the basement. Andrea has filled the house with an eclectic array of art and antiques, including photographs of the George Hull property, information about the house and its former residents, and things related to the history of Jerome.

A unique feature was the atrium on the south side of the house next to the living room. The small room had beautiful arched windows. Andrea Prince had an addition built to extend the atrium across the entire south end of the house, creating ample space for relaxation and housing a large collection of indoor plants.

The "Guest House," constructed about 1940, on the level above the garages, was nearly beyond repair. The retaining walls had to be strengthened and patched before the apartment could be rebuilt into an attractive private cottage.

Are there ghosts at The Surgeon's House? People have been walking the trails on and near this property since humans first inhabited the Verde Valley. The Spanish explorers and the early prospectors followed those ancient trails. Pack animals and horses widened the trail along the "Hull Homestead Tract," which had an interesting and varied history. The first jails, built a short distance north, repeatedly burned and were replaced by Yavapai County. Land next to the 1918 United Verde Copper Company Hospital (#3), with the old "Pest House" built to house victims of epidemics located nearby, could be expected to have a few ghosts. If there are ghosts, anyone interested in seeing the "Ghosts of Jerome" might find them here.

Architect Arthur Kelly designed large windows to provide breathtaking views of the Verde Valley. He never could have imagined the current beautiful views into the garden areas on land once occupied by neighboring houses. Walkways and stone steps lead from one garden to the next. There are now 2 ponds on the property. Terraced grounds have been planted with an abundance of flowers to create a lush oasis. The peaceful, serene gardens provide a welcome relief from the commercial chaos and noise of the busy tourist town.

The Surgeon's House is a contributing property of the Jerome Historic District on the National Register of Historic Places.

(Information from Andrea Prince and the Jerome Historical Society Archives.)