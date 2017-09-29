Two men injured after head-on collision

CAMP VERDE –Two men were transported to area medical centers after a head-on collision that occurred just south of the State Route 260 and Old Highway 279 intersection in Camp Verde Friday afternoon.
Around 1:24 p.m., arriving Verde Valley Fire District personal found both vehicles with “significant right front damage,” according to a news release from Assistant Fire Chief Joe Moore.
Both drivers were injured.
The 63-year-old man was transported to Verde Valley Medical Center, and the 29-year-old man was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center.
Assisting VVFD was Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Guardian Medical Helicopter, Verde Valley Ambulance, and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.
