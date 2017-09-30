Big Park Council to get overview of Sedona Vista Village project

The expected featured speaker for the October Big Park meeting is Marty Aronson, the developer of the new Sedona Vista Village project, formerly known as the Oak Creek Outlets.

He will share his vision for his new project.

Within the Big Park Regional Coordinating Council (BPRCC) there are a few committees to help better understand and prepare for many of the issues presented to the BPRCC.

One of the most important of the committees is the Planning and Zoning (P&Z) Committee. Specifically, from the BPRCC Bylaws this is its purpose:

“The purpose of the Planning & Zoning Committee is to help coordinate all matters concerning planning and zoning issues in the Big Park Regional Community. The goals of the Planning & Zoning Committee are: a) To identify the planning and zoning issues affecting the Big Park Regional Community, primarily those issues identified in the Land Use Guidelines of the Community Plan; b) To make recommendations for action to the Council of Representatives based upon the Committee's research and discussion of the issues involved.”

The P&Z committee needs members! To be a member one does not need be a Board Member of BPRCC. To be a member of the committee, though, one must live in an Association, which is aBoard Member, be willing to attend meetings and dedicate the time needed.

If anyone reading this is interested in applying to be a member of the Planning & Zoning Committee please attend the next BPRCC meeting on Thursday October 12, 2017 at 9 am and express your interest.