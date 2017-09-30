Changes and growth at VOCA

Change is inevitable and so we work and try to grow with it. Jim Kautz, VOCA treasurer for the past five and a half years, has resigned but fortunately he will stay on the Finance Committee and help formulate the 2018 budget that will be presented in November to the VOCA membership.



Rick Comfort will take over the Treasurer’s role that Jim has vacated. VOCA owes Jim a great deal of credit for his stewardship of our finances over the past five years. I believe we would not be in our good financial position had it not been for Jim’s watchful eye and accounting acumen. Thank you, Jim, for your service to the Association.

To fill the open position on the Board, we have appointed Donna Adams to complete Jim’s term that will conclude next spring. Donna is a registered nurse working at the Sedona Medical Center in Sedona. She has served on HOA Boards and a past Alderman for the City of North Chicago. With her qualifications, she will be a valuable addition to the Board.

Our Golf Course Superintendent search continues. We put together a nine person committee, headed by Cal Wood, to review and interview applicants for the position.



The committee has met to review and prepare a list of people to interview; hopefully a new superintendent will be in place sometime in November.



Heather Risk, our head Golf Professional, will take on added responsibilities and be in charge of golf operations, including managing golf shop, tee sheet, budgeting, merchandising, course flow, outside services, and tournaments.

Our new superintendent will have full responsibility for the golf course maintenance, budgeting, and finances. Both will work together to give our members and guests the best golfing experience possible.



VOCA owns a 5-acre parcel, which lies mainly on the south side of Verde Valley School Road between Moons View Road and Red Rock Cove.

This is vacant land we maintain and past Boards have tried to find a useful purpose for it. This Board would like to find a permanent solution and sell the land. We had an open Work Session to discuss our options and agreed to solicit realtors who would like to help us with this project. Our goal is to sell the land to a developer and have them build on the land.



There are major issues that need to be overcome first, like re-platting the land and separating it from the Oakcreek Country Club West subdivision. We will work with Yavapai County to make this happen and give updates on the process.

VOCA had its first annual Pancake Breakfast September 2nd and the event was a sellout. It was great to see so many people getting together, talking and having a good time.



This event was organized and sponsored by the VOCA Activities Committee, headed by Irene Abramovich and Deb Fox, with more events planned.

I want to thank them for their interest and commitment in reestablishing this committee and organizing this and future events for the community.