Emerson Theater Collaborative presents amazing Bill Gladwell

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ETC) brings Bill Gladwell LIVE! to The Collective Sedona, the Village of Oak Creek on October 26th and 28th!



This event will benefit the Emerson Theater Collaborative Children’s Summer Program that immerses children from 6 to 17 into the world of theatre.

You won’t want to miss this. Bill consistently stuns audiences across the nation with his live stage shows by providing entertainment that will exceed your expectations.

During his 75-minute performance, Bill will seemingly pull thoughts directly from your mind, predict what you will say before it comes out of your mouth, and read you like an open book.



Bill has ranked as the #1 show on Hilton Head Island performing seven nights every week for both locals and the many visitors who came to the island every year. Before Hilton Head Island, Bill had the #1 show out of 60+ shows in the Gatlinburg, Tennessee area performing five nights every week.

Bill Gladwell will have 2 performances: October 26th at 7 pm and October 28th at 3 pm

In the 2nd floor Vista Hall of The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR179, Village of Oak Creek.

Tickets are $25 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org and click on Shows and Events Sedona, AZ or call (860) 705-9711. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the day of the program.

ETC can be a great resource for Schools -- the proven learning tool of live theater can engage students like nothing else. With Emerson Theater Collaborative, Harriet Tubman, Harriet Beecher Stowe and Charles Dickens step out of books and come to life right in the classroom or assembly hall. Kids love it and history lessons stick.