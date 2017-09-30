Every day a new creation for Carol, Roger Redenbaugh

“It's another thing that brings us together,” smiles Carol Redenbaugh as she walks to her studio where she is a potter with husband, Roger. “He is the artistic one and I produce for a loyal following.“

The couple lives in a personally designed hacienda home where the studio emerged as part of their building process. “We had taken a class through SAC with Dennis Ott and discovered the wheel and hand building clay.":

From larger artistic pieces and hangings to more functional bowls, platters, sets of china, goblets and crosses, the couple has developed an individual style. Carol makes “functional” pottery for kitchen and house and her Christmas ornaments are in demand. She and Roger participate in local private and public art boutiques and often donate to causes and charities.



An engineer and former Navy fighter pilot, Roger finds working with clay a way to take ideas from nature and the environment to an artistic conclusion. “I never imagined I could or would do clay but I like the process of constructing and glazing. I like to make original pieces.”



A pickleball player and former model airplane enthusiast, Roger likes his part of the teamwork it takes to produce a finished product. Carol, well known for her gift of hospitality, has owned a community management company and then was a owner/manager for 10 years of a high-end Village B and B.

“I worked the front of the house with guests and community and Roger assisted with the computer, systems and accounting. For 35 years we've been each other's best support and we are delighted that we both enjoy the process of creating in clay."

Their time varies in their home studio. The actual process of being at the wheel or hand rolling a piece, running a bisque in a kiln at 1950 degrees and glazing with a variety of colors and hand painting can occupy many hours. There is trial and error, fragility and triumph, patience and the occasional surprise. For Carol and Roger Redenbaugh working in clay is both invigorating and relaxing. For shows and before holidays they can get into full production mode as they create and build inventory.



The couple has no plans to distribute more widely. “I don't want to ship,” laughs Carol, “so friends and family are often the lucky recipients and we meet so many people who like pottery the way we do.” In between four children, six grands and far-flung travel and house exchanges, the couple are active with film, tennis, bridge and entertaining.

For some years their studio time has been a source of play, creativity, and challenge. “We love what it adds to our life.”