Free ghost hunt at Pine Cemetery Oct. 30

Anita Owens, owner of Sedona UFO and Vortex Tours, will be leading a free ghost hunt event at Pine Cemetery on October 30th.

The ghostbusting night will begin at Full Moon Saloon for spooky cocktails and snacks, followed by the ghost hunt and will end back at Full Moon Saloon for a Monster Mash Karaoke Party.

Sedona Driver will be providing FREE caravan service that night from the bar to the cemetery and back to the bar.

Anita Owens has been leading ghost tours here in Sedona for the past 10 years. She educates tour participants on the history of the land and shares an in-depth understanding of the people that once lived here. Armed with ghost detecting devices including spirit boxes and EMF detectors, guests can ask questions and attempt to communicate with spirits who remain at the graveyard.

Pine Cemetery is filled with helter-skelter cemetery plots, some dating back to the early 1900s, sitting amongst oak and juniper trees.

The evening will begin with a meet-up at Full Moon Saloon at 5 pm (7000 Hwy 179 in the Village of Oak Creek). The bar will be decked out in festive Halloween decorations and deadly drink specials and complimentary pizza will be offered (on a first come, first served basis for ghost hunt participants).

At 7pm, local van transportation company, Sedona Driver, will be offering free caravan service to the Pine Cemetery (Pine Dr, Sedona, AZ 86336) for the 60-minute fun ghost hunt. Once the ghost hunt has concluded, guests are invited back to Full Moon Saloon where D.J. Juicy J will be emceeing a Monster Mash Karaoke Party. \

Come dressed in your best Halloween costume and belt out your favorite ghoulish tune! The Free Ghost Hunt is limited to the first 20 respondents. The Monster Mash Karaoke Party at Full Moon Saloon is open to all. RSVP for the ghost hunt by calling 513-680-8810.