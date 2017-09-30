'Just the Facts' on Sedona Fire District bond

We all remember watching the old TV series, Dragnet, when Joe Friday was known for saying “Just the facts, Ma’am.”

As we live in a world surrounded by fake news, alternative facts, and websites solely dedicated to proving or debunking things that are said in today’s world … I have to wonder where people get their facts.



While Sedona Fire District (SFD) does not have the benefit of a legitimate third-party website checking facts and publishing truths for the citizenry, I assure you the SFD of today is consistently striving to operate in a very transparent and fiscally responsible manner. How can I say this? I have been the fire chief for over five years and we have been consciously developing a culture of fiscal responsibility, focused on effective emergency response, and developing a path for economic sustainability, as outlined and emphasized in goals within our SFD Strategic Plan – and a desire to promote transparency and accessibility to build our community’s trust.

One of the best ways I can explain the facts is to explore and ask questions when someone contacts me, when I see something that does not make sense, or when I believe something might be being sensationalized.

The specific workings of a fire district, how we are funded, how we need to plan long term, how our budget is developed, etc., requires a longer conversation. I am always willing to share the history of those items – give me a call, provide me some time, and I will gladly explain to you whatever it is you want to know.

The matter of fiscal responsibility is at the heart of a fire chief’s charge. This is a two-prong approach ensuring taxes and budget are respected and prioritized.

This requires us to develop financial plans to assure acquiring needed equipment, establish capital plans, and handle long term capital projects by properly funding, what some may refer to as, a depreciation account, as well as successfully forecasting future challenges facing the fire district.

The second prong is the human element – we employ people. That means we have to compensate them, train them, and assure their safety as best as we can. They must be ready to respond when you call 9-1-1 so we can have the best chance to make your bad day a better day.

If you are hearing or reading something presented as a “fact," but it makes you scratch your head – give me a call at 928-282-6800.

I am happy to share the information and let you make a good decision about the merits of whatever you may be concerned with or questioning. In the old days we used to do something called face-to-face communication.

Today, it seems we can just post anything and read information on the internet and no one talks to one another.

That is not always conducive to understanding facts. Makes me kind of wonder what Joe Friday’s line would be today … “Just the REAL facts, Ma’am”.