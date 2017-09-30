Keep Sedona Beautiful seeks nominees for awards program

Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Verde Valley’s principal environmental organization, seeks to recognize individuals, groups, and firms that have made significant contributions to the esthetics and/or sustainability of our environment in Sedona and the Verde Valley.
Each award must meet two specific criteria: a) the awardee’s contribution must reflect HARMONY with our unique Red Rock landscape; and b) the awardee’s contribution must be such that it INSPIRES others to act in a similar manner. Nominations are being solicited in the following categories:
EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING AND SIGNAGE DESIGN
EXCELLENCE IN CIVIL ENGINEERING
EXCELLENCE IN CULTURAL HERITAGE
EXCELLENCE IN DARK SKY LIGHTING
EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION
EXCELLENCE IN ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP
EXCELLENCE IN LANDSCAPING
EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY
Awards will be presented at a special ceremony on January 31, 2018.
A nomination form can be found on KSB’s website (keepsedonabeautiful.org/ksb-awards/) or by contacting the KSB office at 928-282-4938.
The KSB staff is available to assist with any nomination if desired.
For further questions call David Gill - 928 202 2687.
