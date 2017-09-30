Keep Sedona Beautiful seeks nominees for awards program

By DAVID GILL Special to The Villager

  • Originally Published: September 30, 2017 2:54 p.m.

    • Keep Sedona Beautiful, the Verde Valley’s principal environmental organization, seeks to recognize individuals, groups, and firms that have made significant contributions to the esthetics and/or sustainability of our environment in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

    Each award must meet two specific criteria: a) the awardee’s contribution must reflect HARMONY with our unique Red Rock landscape; and b) the awardee’s contribution must be such that it INSPIRES others to act in a similar manner. Nominations are being solicited in the following categories:

    EXCELLENCE IN BUILDING AND SIGNAGE DESIGN

    EXCELLENCE IN CIVIL ENGINEERING

    EXCELLENCE IN CULTURAL HERITAGE

    EXCELLENCE IN DARK SKY LIGHTING

    EXCELLENCE IN EDUCATION

    EXCELLENCE IN ENVIRONMENTAL STEWARDSHIP

    EXCELLENCE IN LANDSCAPING

    EXCELLENCE IN SUSTAINABILITY

    Awards will be presented at a special ceremony on January 31, 2018.

    A nomination form can be found on KSB’s website (keepsedonabeautiful.org/ksb-awards/) or by contacting the KSB office at 928-282-4938.

    The KSB staff is available to assist with any nomination if desired.

    For further questions call David Gill - 928 202 2687.

