Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club opens at site of old Encore Theater

SEDONA – The location formerly known as the Encore Theater located at 6615 State Route 179 – Sedona, Arizona 86351, within the Village of Oak Creek, is being reopened as ‘The Majestic Theatre & The Speakeasy Supper Club.'

The property sits at the rear of the property previously known as the Factory Outlet Mall. It was originally the ‘Vista Max Theater’ and then most recently (of 2013 era), Encore Theater.

The concept proprietary to the owners focuses on combining two businesses. The Speakeasy Supper Club is located in the area previously known as the grand lobby and has been transformed into a wonderfully intimate and elegant small dining area and bar.

To allow additional seating for guests the patio (both covered and open) will be used for dining service.

The owners’ goal is to dramatically elevate the use of this space and create a fun and whimsical place filled with a sense of bygone elegance from the Prohibition Era of the1920’s and 1930’s.

The menu is flavor packed in choices and focused on a steakhouse/seafood format that features a global wine list and fun cocktails.

The second and main focus is The Majestic Theatre. The Majestic Theatre will provide world-class entertainment such as jazz, blues, rock, flamenco, and country concerts; as well as opera, orchestra, and murder mystery dinner shows! A typical week’s schedule will be highlighted by the weekend shows. Starting on Friday, a ‘Friday Follies’ is featured, which focuses on a highly entertaining burlesque variety show with aerialists, comedy, music, and drama.

The Saturday ‘Legends in Concert’ showcases amazing artists that have toured worldwide and are of a caliber-above in both musical skill and as entertainers.

On Sunday, “warm & fuzzy” ‘Classic Movies’ are featured. The Majestic Theatre & Speakeasy Supper Club is closed on Monday and Tuesday. Reservations are strongly suggested by accessing the website at www.majesticspeakeasy.com, 928-284-6835 or www.OpenTable.com.