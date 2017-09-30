Next Yavapai Food Neighbors Project Collection event set Oct. 14

Ready, get set, come on down to the next big Yavapai Food Neighbors Project Collection! All are invited to stop by to see this amazing organization in action at the Clark’s Market (formerly Weber’s IGA) parking lot, adjacent to the Eye Boutique from 10 to 12 on Saturday morning, October 14th.



Watch those cars roll in, one after the next, laden with their bright green Project bags filled with generous donations of healthy food for our local hungry.

The unassuming drivers of those cars are some very special Village/Big Park/Pine Valley people. They may be neighbors living around the corner or next door, and out of the goodness of their hearts, have volunteered to be “Neighborhood Coordinators”. They are members of the growing team, who help collect and deliver the bags to the food Collection every other month.

And then there are the unsung, behind-the-scenes heroes of the Food Project: the generous, thoughtful “Donors”. They are the ones that each proudly fill their one green bag with healthy non-perishable food items, and set it out to be picked up on Collection Day, every-other month. They say it’s EASY!

These folks don’t even want a lot of credit for the immeasurable help they give to the 1 out of 3 kids, 1 out of 4 adults and 1 out of 7 seniors that are food insecure in Yavapai County. They know their food will go to the Village/Big Park and Sedona Youth Pantries, Food Banks and for programs like Meals on Wheels.



With the inception of the Yavapai Food Neighbors Project, for first time, the shelves are consistently filled. But the hunger statistics grow, and the Project must grow too. Won’t you consider joining the Food Neighbors team? Please go to yavapaifoodneighborsproject.org for information and easy sign-up or call Barb at 284-9090.



And come on down to the Collection on October 14th, take a look at this remarkable Village experience and feel proud of the character of this community!