Sedona Gourmet Club: collaborative dinners with foodie friends

Our “foodie” friends Christine and Bob Graff have been extoling the virtues of this group for some time. Through the courtesy of the Graff’s neighbor, Viola Icken, Suzie arranged a luncheon meeting with Viola and the group’s founder, Mary Ann Isom.



The Sedona Club has been alive for 10 years. Mary Ann brought to Sedona her experience in a very successful Minnesota gourmet club. We too had much the same experience in such a group in Milwaukee. A Midwestern thing??

In Sedona, at perhaps a half-dozen homes, gourmet dinners are held once a month on Saturday evenings September through April and in May, a brunch. A whole group BBQ is held in June or July. The cycle begins at the previous year’s Holiday Party, where participants are asked to sign up to host two dinners for 6-8 guests during the following season.

Also at that time, a $20 administrative fee is collected. For the regular dinners, the hosts provide the main course and the wine, with guest members bringing an appetizer, side/salad or dessert. Costs are shared at the end of the evening. Organization coordinators, Linda and Ken Barnes assisted by Marge and Dick Youngberg, make final decisions on menus and hosts. A rotation system is used to assign hosts and guests. Linda says, “we try to arrange it so that members don't always see the same faces.”

Doesn’t this September’s menu sound delicious?

Bruschetta with Peppers and Gorgonzola

Cape Cod Chopped Salad

Maryland Crab Cakes

Baked Sweet Potato Fries

Baked Asparagus

Key Lime Pie

Many thanks to Linda, Viola and Mary Ann for sharing their dedication to preserving The Sedona Gourmet Club. Tasty food with new and old friends. New members are welcome. Contact Linda Barnes at 928 284 4128

Bites and Sips:

J Wine Bistro, owned and operated by Jon and Nikki Ramagli along with The Grind is offering quality table service brunch/lunch and decadent desserts inside and on its patio near The Collective courtyard Tuesdays-Saturdays from 11-3. And WOW! It has an Oyster Bar from 3 pm “until the oysters run out” those same days. What never happened at Fork In the Road (4 restaurants formerly where The Corner Table now sits) has happened at J. Wine Bistro. Jeff highly recommends. For information call 928.641.6587

Miley’s Cafe, it’s dinner hours sorely missed over the summer, has resumed serving dinner. Open daily, hours are 6:30-8 . Call 928.284.4123

The Corner Table Restaurant and Bar owned and operated by C.J. Sells and family has opened in The Collective, formerly the Serenitie. Hours are 11-9 seven days a week. Call 284.300.1349

A lot more opportunities for choosing where to dine are on the cusp of happening: the opening of Majestic Theatre/Speakeasy and another restaurant in the rising Sedona Vista Village, Hilton Resort at Bell Rock’s new dining room as well as possible additional hours at Red Rock Café.