'The State of the Red Rocks' Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton to address KSB

Wednesday, October 11th, Red Rock District Ranger Nicole Branton will delve into the current State of the Red Rocks as part of Keep Sedona Beautiful’s Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series.

Free to members, residents and visitors - all are welcome to join Keep Sedona Beautiful (“KSB”) at 5:30 p.m. at its historic Pushmataha Center on 360 Brewer Road.



The evening will include complimentary appetizers donated by El Rincon Restaurante Mexicano and additional refreshments provided by KSB.



Ranger Branton will take a look back at the work that Coconino National Forest employees, partners and volunteers have accomplished over the past year in taking care of our public lands, while welcoming over 2 million people to enjoy them.



She will also discuss emerging challenges and provide sneak previews of future projects to look forward to in 2018. A Watershed Restoration Action Plan for Oak Creek Canyon and the long-awaited Fossil Creek Comprehensive River Management Plan will be explained. Furthermore, Branton will be happy to answer questions about fire, parking, water quality and more.

Nicole Branton has been the District Ranger for the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest since 2013. She is an archaeologist by training with a Ph.D. in Anthropology from the University of Arizona.



Her archaeology career focused on cultural landscapes, oral history, and historical archaeology, as well as cultural resource management.



Nicole is entering her 20th year with USDA Forest Service, where she has worked in Arizona, Colorado, Utah, South Dakota, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Keep Sedona Beautiful’s monthly Preserving the Wonder™ Speaker Series is held the second Wednesday of each month from September through May. It focuses on presenting a diversity of programs relevant to the unique environment of our region.

Keep Sedona Beautiful, Inc. is a nonprofit organization that, by acting through the stewardship of its members and volunteers, is committed to protecting and sustaining the unique scenic beauty and natural environment of the Greater Sedona Area. For more information about Keep Sedona Beautiful, please visit http://www.keepsedonabeautiful.org/ or call 928.282.4938.