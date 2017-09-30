SVBA ready to grow business in Village of Oak Creek

Sedona Village Business Association (SVBA) is working to make this a year of more member opportunities, more community involvement, more networking, and more member-directed improvements and services.

Many members have asked more for networking and I agree. This is very important, particularly with all the new people and businesses opening and changing hands here in the Village.

To do that the SVBA is working to actively sponsor and help with the annual Alzheimer’s Walk coming up this November 4th.

In addition, and especially because of the efforts of Rebecca Miller, the SVBA Vice President, we are planning a members’ mixer this fall.

SVBA will also be providing more direct communication to members and interested people through our email list, our website and most importantly web-based polls by which members can share their preferences regarding SVBA activities to help business grow in the Village.



As polls are put out and agendas are prepared, members can expect to receive brief emails asking for opinions and participation.

The opportunities for helping small businesses grow here in the Village are almost endless.

I look forward to your thoughts and involvement. Keep up with SVBA meetings and activities on our website at sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org