Tee Up Fore Team Big Park

The Rotary Club of Sedona/Village Satellite is pleased to present an all new two-day event created to raise funds for Big Park Community School: Tee Up Fore Team happening in the Village October 6th & 7th.

On Friday, October 6th, the Tee Up Fore Team event kicks off with a Sip & Savor Reception to be held from 5:30-9 p.m. in the Vista Hall at The Collective Sedona, 7000 SR179 in the Village of Oak Creek.

This event will feature delicious food items by J Wine Bistro, wines by Chateau St. Michelle and musical entertainment by John & Nikki Ramagli, all in a festive setting. The event will also feature a live and silent auction with items from local businesses, attractions, hotels, restaurants, artwork created by students at Big Park Community School, and vacations to exciting destinations including Snowmass, Africa, Belize, and more.

Tickets are available for $50 per person at Clark’s in the Village of Oak Creek and online at www.teambigpark.com.

A Family Fun Day will follow on Saturday October 7th at the Sedona Golf Resort beginning at 8 a.m. The community is invited to attend this free event that features a car show, a putting contest for adults at $5 for five holes, or purchase a golf ball in the helicopter ball drop presented by Sedona Air Tours for $5 a ball or $20 for five balls.

The first ball in the hole wins $1,000! Golf balls for the helicopter ball drop may be purchased at Sedona Golf Resort, Oak Creek Country Club, or online at www.teambigpark.com.

To find out more information about the Sip & Savor Reception or the Family Fun Day with helicopter ball drop and more, please visit www.teambigpark.com.

If anyone is unable to attend but would like to purchase a ticket for a teacher, make an online donation, or donate a product, good or service, or purchase golf balls for the Saturday event, they are encouraged to visit the website.

Big Park Community School is an International Baccalaureate (IB) candidate school. The funds raised from these events will help in various areas including teacher training, IB curriculum enhancements, and technology needs.

The Rotary Club will also be able to make a generous donation to the existing Imagination Library program.

Rotary International is a service organization that works to promote world health, eradication of polio, supports the education of young people, and makes local communities a better place through a variety of service activities.

The Rotary Club of Sedona/Village Satellite meets the second and fourth Thursdays each month in Redstone Grill, at Oak Creek Country Club. For more information about the clubs visit www.sedonarotary.org