Verde Valley veteran invited to Washington D.C.

COTTONWOOD -- Local resident and Korean War Veteran, Angel Vargas, is headed to Washington D.C. Oct. 3-5 to be recognized for his service to the country.

His name was picked randomly from a list. Vargas will go with his longtime veteran friend, Augustine Delgadillo, who helped push him through his military journey. Vargas ended his career as an E5-Sergeant in the Army. Vargas feels it’s a big honor to go and see the people he served with. He is excited because it will bring back his memories again.

Vargas was born in California. He came to Arizona as an infant and was raised in Jerome. He grew up on the Alvarez Ranch. His grandfather, Rosendo Alvarez, petitioned the Department of Interior to take over the homestead in 1908. It was a private land at the Sycamore Creek junction and located on the north side of the Verde River. He was raised on a farm and had a big family. His grandmother taught him discipline at an early age. He learned the importance of receiving and giving orders. He hunted and understood the difficult country life.

Vargas attended schools in Clarkdale and Jerome. He went up to ninth grade, but was unable to finish with his high school diploma. He dropped out because he had to help provide and raise his extended family. Although his mom spoke English, the family did not speak English at home. Since he did not have much support with the English language, he was embarrassed to take tests for fear of not doing well in school.

He married, Juanita, the “girl next door.” He was a newlywed with his first child when he was drafted into the military. The military was not allowed technically to draft him because he was married with a child. His wife came from a military family. She supported and encouraged Vargas in the military. Juanita felt very proud of her military husband and thought that serving was a very honorable act. The two were married for 64 years.

Vargas first started out in the Army and later went into the reserve unit. During this time, he was also a Federal Employee with the Navajo Army Depot. He ended in the National Guard. Vargas, a small man in stature, recalls his first days in the service being tough because the military had difficulties finding clothes to fit him.

“They could not find shoes that fit me. They even had field jackets that were too big,” Vargas said.

He was a jack-of-all-trades with his many jobs in the military. His first job was a diesel mechanic for the railroad. He would later work in the supply room, in charge of rifles, and was a lifelong demolitions and explosives operator. He said that at first people did not believe in him, but he proved it to them with his hard work ethic and knowledge. The military instructors were very impressed with his prior knowledge of farm living. He also caught on quick with marching and shooting. Vargas said that the instructors were surprised that he would hit the targets with all his bullets. Vargas suggested a new strategy for implementing change with inventory. He received an award for his idea.

Vargas was cleared for secret security clearance with ammunition for being a lifelong demolitions and explosives operator. He sent ammunition to war zones during the Korean, Desert Storm, and Vietnam Wars. He knew the codes for destinations for supplying bomb materials. He also had experience detonating bombs. Vargas never went to the actual battlefields. He stayed predominantly in the United States.

“I did the best I could in my part of the war, but I did not have to actually fire anything,” he said.

His daughter Loretta Donovan explains that she is amazed with his military career and seeing the friendships that her father and mother have made through the military.

“I have never seen such an honorable man as you. You have been such a strong family man,” she said to her father.

Donovan also explains that her father has so much integrity and that she is very thankful for him. He is very proud of his country and “deserves this honor like no one I have ever known,” said Donovan.