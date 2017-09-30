VOC's Emerson Theater Collaborative presents quirky drama 'Nothing Crazy'

The Emerson Theater Collaborative will host a one-night staged reading of “Nothing Crazy”, a play by playwright Scott Stephen Kegler, produced by Camilla Ross and directed by Nichole Garrison.

If you have not been to an ETC program, you are truly missing Theater at its finest! Sponsored by the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley, a discussion after the show will be facilitated by Sedona resident, Barbara Litrell, Chairman of the Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley.

What’s “Nothing Crazy” about? George, who is crippled by anxiety and Lila, who wrestles with depression, are two strangers hunting for answers through therapy, bar time and each other in this quirky drama.



You'll Want to Go ...

What: “Nothing Crazy”

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017

Where: The Collective Sedona, 2nd Floor Vista Hall, (7000 SR 179, Sedona AZ, 86351)



Tickets: Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for students.

You'll Want to Know ...

• Camilla Ross (Producer) is the current president and co-founder of the Emerson Theater Collaborative, and a graduate of Emerson College in Boston. She teaches online business courses at Three Rivers Community College as an adjunct instructor.

• Nichole Garrison (Director) is owner and Artistic Director of Take Flight Repertory Theatre. She graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BFA in Acting from the University of Florida and is an accomplished director, actor and playwright.

• Staged Reading Actors: Jim Dugan, Sarah Kelley, Christina Kiepper, Michael Rulon, Abigail Stokley, Audrey Young, Miranda Marie

The Emerson Theater Collaborative (ECT) serves youth, community and artists with an emphasis on diversity by producing innovative and exhilarating theater in Sedona.

By exploring timely themes and issues through original works and modern theatrical classics, ETC develops and nurtures emerging and professional artists by collaborating with the Emerson College Network of alumni and students.

For more information go to www.emersontheatercollaborative.org and click on Shows and Events, Sedona, AZ or call (860) 705-9711.

Tickets may also be purchased at the door on the day of the program.