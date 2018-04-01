At Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery, new works are unveiled in “Baje Whitethorne, Sr.: Navajo Narrative” with an Opening Artist Reception April 6th from 5‑8 p.m. and an Artist Talk presented at 6:30 p.m.

Whitethorne was born on the vast Navajo Reservation, in the mountains near Black Mesa. It is a location that overlooks the land his family still calls home, a place where stories remain for a very long time and Whitethorne’s paintings draw directly from them. Over the decades of his successful career, Baje Whitethorne, Sr. has developed a distinctive style of painting with his signature vibrant colors. His paintings portray the rich culture and harmony of his Navajo homeland, many amid striking landscapes, in styles that encompass Narrative Realism, near-Abstraction, with even near-Anime figurative works.

The paintings of Baje Whitethorne, Sr. can be seen at museums, galleries and private collections around the world. Mark your calendars and stop by Turquoise Tortoise on 1st Friday evening, April 6th, to meet Baje Whitethorne, Sr. and to enjoy a fascinating Artist Talk.

In Sedona, Arizona, “Baje Whitethorne, Sr.: Navajo Narrative” runs through April 15th.

Visit www.Facebook.com/TurquoiseTortoise GallerySedona; or follow Instagram.com/TurquoiseTortoiseGallery. Turquoise Tortoise Gallery, 928/282-2262, www.TurquoiseTortoiseGallery.com, located at Hozho, 431 S.R. 179, Sedona, AZ. Open daily: 10:00 am – 6:00 p.m.