ChocolaTree Serves Up “Larry’s Cabaret Show,” April 5

ChocolaTree Organic Oasis presents “Larry’s Cabaret Show,” created and starring Larry Rosenberg and about his inspiring life vignettes, messages and songs, Thursday, April 5, 4:30 p.m., in its Indoor Lounge, West Sedona.

The one-hour Larry’s Cabaret Show showcases a series of uplifting stories from Rosenberg’s wild seven-decade life – from his growing-up years in Philadelphia (1940s-1950s) to his spiritual and musical years in Sedona (since 2005) – revealing keen insights and practical wisdom.

Larry’s Cabaret Show comes alive with recorded-music backing up Rosenberg’s heartful songs, and with audience sing-alongs for five of the songs (lyrics provided). He spices up the show with his humor, dancing, costumes, props and surprises. The show is full of the fun that comes from various ways the audience can be involved in the show.

Rosenberg’s stories and songs specifically celebrate his love of connecting with family, balancing Jewish heritage and spiritual awareness, liking Disney characters, performing for relatives, feeling like a magician, making positive choices, having patriotism for America, exploring the world’s cultures, valuing life learnings, feeling optimistic, and letting out his inner child.

Rosenberg belts out a variety of popular songs, including Hey Look Me Over, Honey Bun, Oh My Papa, Tumbalalaika, The Girl That I Marry, When You Wish Upon a Star, My Name Is John Wellington Wells, On the Sunny Side of the Street, God Bless America, Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries, I Love Sedona (to the tune of I Love Paris), Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah, among others.

Perhaps the toughest critic in Rosenberg’s audience has been Eddie Barber, a retired Hollywood and Broadway performer, now residing in Cottonwood. He commented, “I’ve seen many musicals in my nine decades, and spent most of my career as an entertainer. What impressed me was how Larry was totally himself, exquisitely honest in sharing, with his heart on display, as if speaking only to me. Like a seasoned actor, he was natural and authentic, thus revealing his ‘true self’ rather than simply acting. In my experience, he is unique in combining his life’s wisdom and a dazzling show.”

Rosenberg attributes his 13 years of living in Sedona to furthering his physical vitality, emotional maturity and spiritual growth. He freely admits, “As a ‘recovering intellectual,’ Sedona has been the ideal setting to learn about myself, find my passion, pursue my mission and age with ease and grace.”

ChocolaTree Organic Oasis, Indoor Lounge, is at 1595 West State Highway 89A, West Sedona.