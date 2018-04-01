Enjoy 1st Friday in the Galleries

Sedona’s finest art galleries invite you to enjoy an evening of special guests, artist receptions and celebrations at their monthly 1st Friday in the Galleries Tour on Friday, April 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Special events include poetry, artist talks, food, drink and more including the opportunity to get know too many of your favorite artists.

All guests are welcome to attend free of charge and enjoy a visual feast as they move from gallery to gallery. Ample parking is available at all locations.

Highlights of this month’s events include:

ALT Gallery invites you to visit the new arrivals amongst the curated library of vintage metaphysical, healing, esoteric, spiritual, art, history & architecture books. Also browse the nationally recognized secondary market art, and thousands of vinyl LP’s. This is the place to discover the rare, unusual and extraordinary.

Creative Gateways explores the breadth and splendor of life in their new exhibit Breathing Life Into Art. Illustrator Laura Hines and ceramic artist Sumati Colpitts bring life to their animal-based work through very similar focuses, despite their very different mediums. Active posture and stance are incredibly important to both. Laura›s watercolor «Slender Loris» extends its hand out to you, while Sumati’s Black Bear gives you the friendliest of waves. Enjoy a lively opening reception at their West Sedona location.

Lanning, a Bryant Nagel Gallery, presents Marshall Maude: Infinite Timeline and unveils many works by the new gallery artist. Marshall Maude gives an Artist Talk at 6 p.m.. The ceramic artist has exhibited in shows nationally and in China, Denmark, Korea, and New Zealand. He has served as artist-in-residence at ceramic art institutes and research centers in China and Denmark. “Clay, which is weathered and decomposed rock, is an amorphous material that invites the exploration of origin and finality,” notes the artist. Maude creates wall vessels (in the style of ancient amphoras), floor vessels and ceramic wall slabs: singles, pairs, triptychs, quadriptychs and more.

Mountain Trails Gallery welcomes the warm air of spring and the opportunity to celebrate the revival and renaissance of classical painting and sculpture. Enjoy the work of artists who are fascinated with vigorous figurative drawing, painting and sculpting the human anatomy, architecture, and nature are refreshed with new learning and wisdom. Featured are cityscapes, landscapes, and figurative paintings by Richard Boyer, Oil Painters of America award-winning artist and signature member of the American Society of Marine Artists.

Turquoise Tortoise, a Bryant Nagel Gallery, opens Baje Whitethorne, Sr.: Navajo Narrative” with an Artist Talk at 6:30 p.m. The paintings of Baje Whitethorne, Sr. capture the dynamics of the Navajo Reservation with a rich sense of story and subject, place and memory. His styles encompass Narrative Realism, near-Abstraction, with even near-Anime figurative works. Whitethorne captures the Navajos’ rich current-day reality as well as their history. Whitethorne has illustrated eight children’s books, was awarded the Western Heritage Wrangler Award from the Cowboy Hall of Fame and in 2014 was honored in Flagstaff with the Mayor’s Legacy Award for Lifetime Contribution to the Arts.

Swing by Rowe Fine Art Gallery to meet renowned impressionistic wildlife sculptor Joshua Tobey during Joshua Tobey: Joy. The personable artist will debut new works and discuss his inspiration. He’ll be back in the gallery Saturday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m.