Exhibition on Screen ‘Cézanne: Portraits of a Life’ premieres April 9

Sedona International Film Festival is presenting the Exhibition on Screen series with “Cézanne: Portraits of a Life”. The event will show in Sedona on Monday, April 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the festival’s Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

The festival is proud to be the official host of the series, joining hundreds of theatres around the globe for this special exhibition on screen. Cinema guests can now enjoy unprecedented high definition access into the lives of renowned artists, their art and the fabulous museums and galleries that are the custodians of such masterpieces.

Exhibition on Screen is thrilled to present one of the most talked-about exhibitions of the year. Dedicated to the portrait work of Paul Cézanne, the exhibition opens in Paris before traveling to London and Washington.

Over his life Cézanne painted almost 1000 paintings, 200 of which were portraits. The exhibition, billed by art critics as “once in a lifetime”, brings together — for the first time since Cézanne’s death — fifty of these portraits from private and public collections all around the world.

These portraits provide the backbone to the moving new cinematic film. The film features interviews with curators, art experts and his great-grandson Philippe Cézanne. “Cézanne: Portraits of a Life” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Monday, April 9 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.