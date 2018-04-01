New Novel by Local Author Recalls Her First Trip to Spain

To distance herself from her rocky marriage, a young woman goes to Franco’s Spain in 1965 to think things over and make plans for the future. Spain Revisited recalls local author Marisa Bonilla’s first trip to Spain, which she embellishes with imagination, a keen ear for dialog, and her knowledge and love of Spain.

On Saturday, April 7, Bonilla will introduce Spain Revisited at the Literate Lizard from 2 to 4 p.m. She will also sign copies of her books. The Literate Lizard bookstore is located at 1575 89A in Sedona, next to the ChocolaTree restaurant and across Oak Creek Boulevard from the Cleaner Quicker Car Wash.

Inside Spain Revisited

Spain Revisited is Marisa Bonilla’s second novel, written as an interior and exterior travelogue. The 10-year-old adventurer who charmed readers in Hotel Summer has now grown up. Twenty-five years later, Mary finds herself in a loveless marriage with three young children. With her marital life in shambles, Mary embarks on a solo vacation to Spain where she hopes to find clarity about who she is and where she is going in her life. Should she stay in her marriage? Should she embrace a loving relationship with someone new and experience the romance she has been missing?

The memoir-inspired fiction follows Mary’s adventure of self-discovery as she explores the sights, sounds, and tastes of Madrid, Sevilla, and Barcelona. As the story unfolds, readers will enjoy watching Mary become more confident in her ability to relate to herself and to men of all ages. They will also learn about Spanish foods, centuries-old artistic and architectural attractions, and various cultural customs that continue to characterize Spain today.

Bonilla’s writing evolution

A dozen years ago, Village of Oak Creek resident Mary Louise Page, then in her 70s, embarked on a writing career, and she hasn’t stopped since. Page decided to use the pen name Marisa Bonilla as a tribute to her Spanish roots: Marisa is a contraction of her given name in Spanish (Maria Louisa), and Bonilla was her mother’s maiden name.

Spain Revisited is Bonilla’s first adult novel and sixth book. Bonilla, who is a sixth-generation Californian on her mother’s side, is a blend of Spanish and Western frontier cultures. She has written several bilingual and bicultural children’s books, most of which celebrate Latin culture and traditions and showcase the illustrations of local artist Tony De Luz.

On the horizon

What is next for author Bonilla? She is working on a series of short stories that shed light on the intimate terrain of male and female relationships and also on the fairy tale Goat Girl Meets the Dragon, which is set in ancient China and explores the destructive effects of fear and prejudice.

For more information about Bonilla’s upcoming book signing, call the Literate Lizard bookstore at 928-325-2971. For more information about Bonilla’s books, call the Marianda Press at 928-284-9251.