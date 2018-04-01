On Friday, April 6 local favorite DJ Johnny K will bring the heat for the First Fridays dance party at Main Stage. For a few years and counting, Johnny K has delighted guests at the venue with his dance-fueled performances while playing crowd favorites of the last five decades and a variety of musical genres. The evening is free and begins at 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 7 has rockabilly legends Cadillac Angels rocking the “Rockabilly Night” at Main Stage. Guests are encouraged to get on their retro garb and hit the dance floor with one of Arizona›s finest. The South by Southwest Music Festival award-winning American Roots bring their own brand of original “American Rock and Roll” songs to the Verde Valley in support of their most recent album Cadillac Motel. Midwestern roots combined with a western migration spawned the guitar-driven musical and songwriting style that makes the Cadillac Angels music so special. Now, with over a million miles of touring and over ten full-length original CDs, the band has toured most of the USA and over seven countries in Great Britain and Western Europe. Their first recordings won them “Best Roots Demo” at Austin’s prestigious South by Southwest Music Conference, and their songs have been featured in major full-length films as well as commercials. The show is free and begins at 8 p.m.

Main Stage has a series of weekly events the remaining nights of the week as well. Mondays feature weekly Karaoke with host Red Bear at 8 pm. Tuesdays are Pub Trivia with hosts Brett and Candy at 7 p.m., followed by more Karaoke at 9:30 p.m. Wednesdays are “This Ain’t Your Grandma’s Bingo” with host Penny Smith, cash prizes, and drink specials. Bingo begins at 7 pm. Thursdays are “Thirsty Thursdays” Old School Game Night. The venue is closed on Sundays.

Main Stage is located at 1 S Main St in Cottonwood and is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to close and 9 a.m. to close and closed on Sundays. All events are free to the public unless otherwise noted.