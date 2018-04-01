Sedona Film Festival presents ‘No Man’s Land Film Festival’ April 5

The Sedona International Film Festival is joining theaters around the world for a special one-night-only premiere of “No Man’s Land Film Festival” on Thursday, April 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Kicking off their third year of operations, “No Man’s Land Film Festival” is breaking down national and international borders with their 2018 tour — aimed to become an international voice for women in adventure.

“No Man’s Land Film Festival” (NMLFF) is the premier all-female adventure film festival based out of the Rocky Mountains of Colorado and on tour internationally. NMLFF celebrates the full scope of female athletes and adventurers, looking to redefine what it means to identify as a woman in the outdoor industry. NMLFF champions women with grit, hustle, determination, and boundless passion, investing them with the respect, support, and media recognition they deserve.

A collaboration of men and women, “No Man’s Land” strives to implement and inspire change in the outdoor industry, while cultivating a deep interest in exploring the vastness of our planet from a female point of view.

“Bold, vibrant women are stepping into the outdoor industry with intrepid spirit and boundless drive and we aim to champion the women of outdoor and adventure sports, investing them with the respect, recognition and dignity they deserve,” says Aisha Weinhold, NMLFF Founder and Executive Director. “As a registered non-profit organization, NMLFF strives to empower and motivate audiences to implement and inspire change within the outdoor community. Our mission transcends the films presented; this festival acts as a platform for progressive thought and movement in the outdoor industry.”

In their first year of operation, NMLFF sold out every screening — from the historic Crystal Palace in Aspen, Colorado to a gymnasium in Bishop, California. In their second year, NMLFF traveled to upwards of ten states and into Canada. In 2018, the “No Man’s Land” tour is looking to continue to grow and bring their mission of redefining feminine in adventure and sport through film to a global community.

“Having created a platform to engage women who are just beginning their journey in the outdoor and adventure realm as well as seasoned athletes, this year we are focusing on actively engaging with women in the outdoors beyond the screen,” says Weinhold.

“No Man’s Land Film Festival” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, April 5 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 or $12.50 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.